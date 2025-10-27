With Halloween just around the corner, the spooky festive spirit is already in the air. Every year on October 31, people across the world celebrate the fun holiday with decorating homes, wearing creative costumes, 'trick-or-treating', and eating plenty of sweet treats. One of the most beloved Halloween traditions, however, is carving pumpkins, and it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all in for it this year. On Sunday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen celebrating the Halloween season with their children, Archie and Lilibet. Meghan shared snippets of their "happy" family day out on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their Halloween preparations.





The video begins with rows of vibrant orange pumpkins laid out in a patch, watched over by a scarecrow, before showing Archie, 6, joyfully running through a corn maze. Meghan can also be seen pulling a wagon full of pumpkins alongside Harry, while little Lilibet, 4, rides happily among the fall harvest.





The family later turned their pumpkins into cheerful jack-o'-lanterns. In the clip, Prince Harry can be seen skillfully carving pumpkins - a classic Halloween craft that involves hollowing out the inside, drawing a face, and then cutting out eyes, nose, and mouth, A candle or LED light is placed inside to create that signature glowing grin.







Meghan captioned the heartwarming post simply, "Happy Sunday."





As Halloween 2025 approaches, families around the world are sure to be inspired to grab their own pumpkins and try their hand at this fun festive activity. Are you planning to make jack-o'-lanterns with your family this year? Share with us in the comments below.