Halloween is almost here and it is the perfect time to host some spooky Halloween-themed house parties. Whether you throw a party or not, you have got to celebrate Halloween with a scary movie and some ghost-themed snacks. We have rounded up some viral Halloween 2024 recipes from social media that look delicious and are easy to recreate at home. From salads to cakes to savoury treats, creative tricks can turn anything from simple to spooky. Try however many recipes you like, share with your friends and click those 'trick or treat' pictures for fun and yummy Halloween 2024 memories.

Here Are 5 Yummy And Creative Halloween-Themed Viral Recipes:

1. Jack-O'-Lantern Quesadillas

Here is a cheesy and fun quesadilla which can also be given a desi spin and turned into a Halloween paratha. Simply carve out the Jack-O'-Lantern face on a tortilla or roti and cook it from both sides. Now take another tortilla, cover it with lots of cheese and place it on a pan. Place the Jack-O'-Lantern tortilla on top and remove it from the heat as soon as the bottom is cooked and the cheese has melted. Enjoy!

2. Marshmallow Spider Webs

These marshmallow spider webs are the easiest way to transform any sweet (brownies, cakes, cookies, cupcakes, etc.) from simple to spooky in seconds. Microwave 1 cup of marshmallows for 20 to 30 seconds. Stir until smooth. Now use your fingers to pull the mallows apart until stringy and stretch onto any treat! Your spooky cake is ready!

3. Cockroach Cupcake

Did you know dates can be turned to look like cockroaches? In this viral video, the baker places a deseeded date on top of a cupcake and then draws the legs and a pair of antennae using chocolate sauce. The dates can also be stuffed with a sweet red-coloured sauce, to give the illusion of blood if you smash the cockroach.

4. Spooky Salad

You can easily carve skeleton cucumbers and ghost mozzarella to make a yummy and spooky salad. Take a plate and add sliced tomatoes, top it with the spooky cucumbers and cheese. You can also highlight the ghost eyes with some balsamic vinegar. Add some salt and olive oil. Your Halloween special salad is ready. Watch the video here for a guided tutorial.





5. Skull Cheese Ball

Try this crowd-pleaser cheese and cracker platter for Halloween. If your guests do not like cheese, you can make fresh paneer with herbs at home and use it instead. Press the soft cheese ball into a big round shape. Cut corners from the edges along with the eyes and nose to make the skull. Surround the cheese with crackers and fill the eyes, nose and teeth with balsamic vinegar. Enjoy!





Which of these Halloween recipes is your favourite? Share with us in the comments section.