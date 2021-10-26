Delhi is one city that is best known for its iconic winter season. As soon as the cold weather begins to set in, we see days getting shorter and nights getting cooler. Comfortable sweaters replace t-shirts and shorts, and we sip on hot soups and beverages to keep ourselves warm. One characteristic feature of the winter season in Northern India is the abundance of green and leafy vegetables. Whether it is Palak or Methi, Bathua or Saag - there are plenty of winter greens to choose from. Being a Delhi girl, Mira Kapoor too loves her winter greens. She took to Instagram to share a click of some delightful Saag that she made at home. Take a look:

Mira Kapoor shared a photo of Saag on Instagram.

"My favourite season and favourite vegetable!!! Saag," she exclaimed. In the photo that Mira Kapoor shared, we could see a bowl full of Saag placed on the dining table. She further revealed that this was an ideal winter lunch for her and she consumed the hearty delight regularly in the winter season. "I eat this every second day for lunch during winter. As it gets colder will add on the Makai roti and gud," she added with a drooling emoji.

We hope to see Mira Kapoor devouring more such delicious winter recipes this coming season. The diva had recently shared her love for winter greens in an Instagram story. "Can't wait for the winter greens...methi, bathua, saag, palak, mooli," she wrote.

For the uninitiated, Saag or Sarson ka Saag refers to mustard leaves that are cooked during the winter season especially in North Indian states like Punjab. They are typically served with Makki ki Roti and white butter, with a little bit of jaggery on the side. Apart from being super delicious, Saag is loaded with fibre and also enriched with iron. The hot delight is said to be good for building immunity and controlling cholesterol levels.





Apart from Sarson ka Saag, there are a number of other Saag recipes you can try and make. From Kashmiri Saag to Chicken Saagwala, these delightful Saag recipes are a must-try. Click here for all the recipes.