Mira Kapoor is not just passionate about eating food but is also equally into cooking. She often treats us to some exciting new dishes that she prepared at home. On her mother's birthday in June 2021, Mira Kapoor had prepared a sumptuous feast for dinner. She took to Instagram to post some pictures and share the details of the menu. The entire Italian meal was home-cooked and looked absolutely delicious. And now, Mira Kapoor has yet again donned the chef's hat to cook up delightful spaghetti for her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. Take a look at the photograph she shared on Instagram:

Shahid Kapoor got some very special gifts for Mira Kapoor including the latest iPhone 13 and an iPad Pro along with an Apple iPencil. "Best Husband Ever cause I'm Mom of The Year. An Apple a day...," she wrote in her story. In the next story, we saw what an amazing and wholesome spaghetti she had cooked for Shahid in return for his gifts.

"It's not one-sided. Cooked a rager," she wrote in the caption. In the photo, we could see the spaghetti drizzled in tomato sauce with vegetables and black olives. There were fresh basil leaves and crumbled Feta cheese on top of the amazing creation.





What a great way to return the surprise! Kudos to Mira Kapoor for making such a delightful Italian dish for Shahid Kapoor. Italian is not the only kind of cuisine that the diva enjoys. Recently, we saw her devouring some healthy home-cooked Indian food too. Take a look:







"On my plate today - Khapli Roti, Baingan Bharta and Kashiphal," she wrote in the caption. The yummy meal indeed looked wholesome and satisfying. We can't wait to see what Mira Kapoor will cook next!