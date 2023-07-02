Mira Kapoor is currently enjoying her getaway in Greece! Of course, her Instagram was flooded with fantastic vacation moments and mouth-watering food adventures. In her latest Instagram Stories, she gave a big shout-out to the Sale & Pepe restaurant. Mira also shared that even during her previous trip to Mykonos, every single night she dined at the Sale & Pepe restaurant, which serves home-style Italian food in a cosy setting. And, this is not all. Mira has some recommendations as well. She suggests fans try out the Mykonos salad at the eatery.





Sharing an aesthetic picture of the restaurant, Mira Kapoor wrote, "Sale & Pepe @salepepe_greece My favourite restaurant in Mykonos...On our last trip we ate here every night, this time is no different. Wholesome, home-style Italian food in a cozy setting. Try the 100% Mykonos Salad and you will thank me later."





In the next story, Mira Kapoor declared that she also ate the best Cacio e Pepe. Yes, she shared a glimpse of her mouth-watering meal on Instagram Stories, leaving us craving the Italian delight. Her platter had a portion of spaghetti pasta, with shredded cheese, black pepper and some mushrooms.For the unversed, Cacio e Pepe is an Italian pasta dish made with spaghetti pasta, cheese, black pepper and mushrooms.



"And the best Cacio e Pepe you will ever have," Mira captioned the post.

While you plan your Greece vacation, we have got you some classic pasta recipes to satiate your cravings. Take a look:





1. One Pot Chicken Pasta: A delightful culinary creation that brings together tender chicken, flavorful pasta, and a medley of aromatic herbs and spices in a single pot of deliciousness. It's a hassle-free feast that satisfies the taste buds like no other. Recipe here.





2. Pasta Carbonara: Each forkful bite of Pasta Carbonara is a delightful dance between perfectly cooked pasta, velvety sauce, crispy bacon, and a sprinkle of Parmesan. Click here for the recipe.





3. Egg Pasta: A culinary marvel that elevates the humble noodles to new heights of deliciousness. Made with the richness of eggs, it boasts a delightful yellow hue and a velvety texture that melts in your mouth. Detailed recipe here.





4. Spaghetti Alio Olio Peperoncino: A pasta creation that tantalises the senses with its simplicity and fiery flavour. The combination of garlic-infused olive oil, red pepper flakes, and perfectly cooked spaghetti creates a harmonious symphony of taste that leaves you craving for more. Looking for the recipe? Click here.





5. Four Cheese Pasta: A heavenly blend of four delectable kinds of cheeses, along with pasta, is what foodie dreams are made of. Find the recipe here.





Let us know your favourite pasta dish in the comment section.