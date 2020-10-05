SEARCH
  • News
  • Mira Kapoor's 4-Year-Old Daughter Bakes Chocolate Cake With Rainbow Sprinkles (See Pics)

Mira Kapoor's 4-Year-Old Daughter Bakes Chocolate Cake With Rainbow Sprinkles (See Pics)

Misha, who recently turned 4, baked, iced, clicked and ate the cake too! Look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: October 05, 2020 12:39 IST

Reddit
Mira Kapoor's 4-Year-Old Daughter Bakes Chocolate Cake With Rainbow Sprinkles (See Pics)

Misha Kapoor is Shahid Kapoor And Mira Kapoor's daughter who recently turned 4..

Highlights
  • Mira Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie and loves to cook
  • Her daughter Misha seems to have taken interest in cooking as well
  • Misha baked a yummy-looking chocolate cake recently

Mira Kapoor has been storming the internet with her food shenanigans ever since the lockdown began. From her mid-day cravings to a full-blown DIY shawarma night with the family, Mira's Instagram stories are proof of that. The mother of two loves to try new dishes and experiment with different cuisines, and she often takes help from her kids too. And seems like daughter Misha is influenced by Mommy's love for food and has started to storm the kitchen already! Going by Mira's latest Instagram post, Misha has started to take a keen interest in cooking. After helping her mother put together salads, Misha baked a yummy-looking chocolate cake on her own!

Don't believe us? Have a look at Mira's Instagram post below!

(Also Read: Misha And Zain Kapoor Help Mommy Mira Kapoor Make This Healthy Lunch)

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Misha, who recently turned 4, not only baked the cake but also did the wonderful chocolate frosting along with colourful sprinkles and stars. She even clicked this perfect picture, just like her mother does with all her kitchen experiments, and ate all of it too! "Baked, iced, clicked and eaten by Missy. I think she's watching me a bit too keenly and I better be careful #copycat #goodolchocolatecake P.S Spot the finger-licks!" Mira wrote in her caption.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Seems like the daughter following the footsteps of her mother, who loves everything from sinful chocolate treats to all things fresh and clean. Mira recently also shared pictures from Misha's fourth birthday celebration which was a Peppa Pig- themed party with all the classic snacks such as wafers, sandwiches and noodles.

Here's looking out for more of such mother-daughter kitchen stories. On that note, who do you think are those finger-licks by on Misha's cake?

Comments

About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Misha KapoorMira KapoorShahid Kapoor
Adding Vitamin D To Your Diet May Help Avoid Obesity - Experts Reveal
Adding Vitamin D To Your Diet May Help Avoid Obesity - Experts Reveal
Dal In Biryani!? This Viral Biryani Recipe Video Made With Chicken And Dal Together Outraged Twitter
Dal In Biryani!? This Viral Biryani Recipe Video Made With Chicken And Dal Together Outraged Twitter

Advertisement

Sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 