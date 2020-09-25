Mira Kapoor's DIY Shawarma Night Was A Blockbuster Affair!

Mira doesn't shy away from displaying her foodie side on social media

Mira Kapoor is making quite some ripples on her Instagram handle with her cooking chops. If you follow her, you would know the Ms. Kapoor is a hardcore foodie, loves to experiment with new recipes and try out different cuisines too. Mommy Mira often takes her children's help too to whip up something exciting. Remember the time her kids plucked some fresh phalli from their backyard and Mira cooked them in a delish stir-fry? On Thursday evening, she unleashed her foodie side yet again, and if you are a fan of shawarmas and Middle Eastern fare in general, you may want to take down some notes.





For the unversed, shawarma is a Lebanese wrap made with pita bread, filled with meat and all kinds of veggies and sauces. The snacks are a hit in India too, and the one that Mira made for her family were made of whole-wheat pita, she wrote in her caption.





"Paneer Filling with a homemade spice rub, Smokey hummus and a yummy garlic yoghurt sauce and a salad wrapped up in the humble whole wheat roti", she wrote about the filling.







She also prepared a hearty green salad with homegrown mint, olives and dried cranberries from Kashmir.

Next, she wrote about the hot sauce she tried her hands at a hot sauce which "wasn't quite fiery enough" for her.





In her note, she also mentioned about a falafel place in Select City Walk in Saket, where she and her sisters would go after their spin class. Looks like her penchant for Middle Eastern food is not new.





