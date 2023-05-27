Be it plain salty chips or something as bland as pita bread, the experience of munching on any snack gets automatically elevated when paired with a flavourful dip. Agree? We do too. It won't be wrong to say that dips are the life of finger food. Well, Mira Rajput Kapoor thinks along similar lines. The star wife dropped a picture of a mezze platter and confessed that it is so addictive that she “can't stop.” We can surely relate to that Mira. After all, the Mediterranean platter is loaded with lip-smacking options. Going by the picture, Mira relished hummus with olive garnishing. We could also spot avocado dip and muhammara dip with pomegranate garnishing. The dips were paired with pita chips and falafel.

This mezze platter is absolutely amazing to serve your guests at the next gathering. It will leave a lasting impression on them. And, you can even prepare it at your home. Let's take a look at some of the easy recipes for dips.

5 Yummy Dip Recipes For Your Mezze Platter:

1. Hummus

Hummus is an amazing amalgamation of health and taste. Mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon and garlic, Hummus possesses the power to turn any dull snack into all things tasteful. What are you waiting for? Take a look at the ingredients here.

2. Muhammara Dip

For all those who love spicy flavours, muhammara dip is the ultimate treat for you. This red pepper dip is often paired with tzatziki to tone down the hot texture. Wondering how it feels in your mouth? It gives you a smoky, tangy and spicy flavour. Recipe here.

3. Bubbly Hot Corn Dip

Yet another treat for spicy lovers. Bubbly hot corn dip is an amazing option to pair with your nachos packet. The best part? The creamy layer of melted cheese on top of it. Bubbly hot corn dip is an impressive appetisers for parties and dinners. Here is the recipe.

4. Jackfruit Dip

If you are a Mexican food lover, this dip will surely change the way you used to look at your snacks. Not just the finger food, but jackfruit dip will take your tacos to a whole new level. And not many are aware that it is a crowd-pleaser. Check out the recipe here.

5. Sweet and Sour Ginger Dip

This dip will take your tastebuds on a tingly and zesty ride. To make this dip, all you need is ginger, garlic, vinegar, red chillies and your sweet 15 minutes. Look at the recipe here.