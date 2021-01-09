Mommy-To-Be Anushka Sharma's Delicious Panipuri Platter Will Make You Crave For Some (See Pics)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to welcome their first child this month.

Highlights Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to welcome their first child.

Anushka Sharma has been enjoying her pregnancy journey to the fullest.

The mommy-to-be recently satisfied her craving with some panipuri.

Anushka Sharma is all set to embrace motherhood soon. The Bollywood diva is expecting her first child with Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli this month. Since the announcement of pregnancy, all eyes are on the power couple as the two have been sharing glimpses of exciting their nine-month journey with the fans and followers. From yoga and gym sessions to regular check-ups and eating healthy- the mommy-to-be is doing it all to keep up a fit mind and body. Alongside, she is also not shying away from indulging in her favourite foods to satisfy those sinful cravings. Far away from the anxiety and jitters, it seems like Virat and Anushka are enjoying the pregnancy journey to the fullest.

















The 32-year-old Bollywood diva recently decided to satiate her cravings for panipuri. Sharing her thoughts with the world, Anushka took to Instagram handle and posted story of a tableful of papdi (puri), saunth, khatta paani and boondi and wrote alongside, "Go big at home!!" Let's check out the story:





Also Read:Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Started New Year 2021 With 'Sugar High'





Sometime back, she also shared her 'pizza craving' story, where the mommy-to-be was seen surrounded by two boxes of pizzas and some slices on her plate. "Go big or go home," Anushka captioned the image.





Also Read: 'Go Big Or Go Home': Anushka Sharma's Lunch Looked Better Than Yours (See Pic)





Alongside the sinful cravings, she's balancing things out with healthy eating and regular exercise. The other day, Anushka shared a picture where she was holding a tender coconut, with a steel straw in it. She preferred drinking coconut water straight from the coconut, instead of pouring it in a glass. "What a creation God," she captioned the image.





We wish Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma all the best for their new journey as mom and dad!





Promoted















