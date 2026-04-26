Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have taken action against an illegal momos and chutney manufacturing unit operating in Naubasta, Kanpur. During a recent inspection, officials from the state's Food Safety Department found the facility running in severely unhygienic conditions, raising serious concerns about public health and food safety.





Following the inspection, the department ordered the immediate closure of the unit and supervised the on-site destruction of 20 kg of unwholesome momos along with 20 litres of harmful, artificially coloured chutney. Officials said the products were not fit for consumption and posed a significant health risk.





Food samples collected during the raid have been sent to the State Food Laboratory for further testing. In addition, the operators of the unit have been issued a formal improvement notice under food safety regulations.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared details of the action on its official Instagram handle on April 26, 2026. The post also included a video from the site, offering a glimpse into the conditions inside the facility. In the clip, a food safety inspector can be heard pointing out a foul smell coming from the ingredients. The footage also shows uncovered, uncooked momos placed directly on the floor and swarmed by flies. The overall setting appears dirty and poorly maintained.

Watch the video below:







This is not an isolated incident. Earlier this month, food safety officials raided a house in Hapur district, near Meerut, where they seized nearly 200 litres of a suspicious red-coloured vegetable sauce. Authorities believe the sauce was prepared using chemicals, acids, and artificial colouring. Such sauces are commonly served with popular street food items, including momos, chowmein and burgers.





In another case reported in March, at least 10 people, including nine members of the same family, fell ill after allegedly consuming momos from a local shop in the Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Those affected reported symptoms such as stomach ache, fever and vomiting, and were admitted to the Community Health Centre in Dadri for treatment.