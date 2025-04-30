Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child together. The couple is currently enjoying their babymoon in an undisclosed location. On Tuesday, April 29, Kiara shared glimpses from their relaxing vacation on Instagram. The opening frame featured the actress enjoying what seemed like soup in a bowl, sitting in an open cafe. We could also spot a bottle of lemon juice on the table. A follow-up picture showcased pizza with a side of cream cheese. Kiara also shared an image of a macaron tower and a fruit bowl, which included pieces of strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries topped with a dollop of yogurt. In the background, there was a small glass containing pieces of mangoes and sunflower seeds.





Earlier, Kiara Advani shared a delicious update on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a peek into her “perfect” weekend at Manish Malhotra's residence. The actress treated herself to a hearty South Indian meal featuring crispy dosa, idli and lemon rice. She paired the mouth-watering items with aloo jeera, sambar dal and vegetable curry. A bowl of fresh coconut chutney completed the gastronomical adventure. Kiara's side note read, “Perfect Sunday” as she tagged Manish Malhotra in the post. Read the full story here.





Before this, Kiara Advani was seen enjoying a cup of freshly brewed kahwa while shooting in Kashmir. The actress shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she was seen relishing a cup of this hot beverage. Without saying much, she simply added face-savouring and tea emojis to the story. Kiara also added the song 'Aaj Mera Jee Karda' (by Mychael Danna) in the background. It seems like the actress found the perfect way to keep herself warm in the chilly weather of Kashmir. Click here to read the full story.





Kiara Advani's foodie expeditions are our favourite.