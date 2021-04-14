TV actor Mohit Sehgal has taken off for a mini-vacation with family in Rishikesh and Mussoorie. The actor took to Instagram to announce the same, Mohit's wife and actor Sanaya Irani could not join Mohit on the trip, but many of his family members did. The 'Naagin' actor wrote that he has many childhood memories attached to both the hill stations. He has been actively posting pictures from his vacation, and in one of the posts he spoke about his certain 'trekking essentials'. He wrote in his caption, "Agar maggi na hoti toh kya hota. Trekking kerni ki motivation kahan se aati aur upar se that pancake." (How would we have survived if there were no instant noodles, how would we have gathered the motivation, and that pancake was top-notch as well.)

If you have travelled through the hills of North India, you would understand the sheer joy of chomping on hot, soupy noodles in between the trekking bouts. And anything slathered with chocolate spread, just like that piece of pancake Mohit is holding is always a welcome idea in a particularly chilly morning.

Mohit was last seen in the fifth season of the super successful show Naagin, where-in he played an antagonist named Jay. Mohit rose to popularity with his first show 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' where he also met his wife Sanaya Irani who co-starred with him on the show. Mohit and Sanaya have since starred in many reality shows and interviews together and are one of the TV industry's most favourite couples.

