Navya Nanda's Punjabi Feast Has Indulgence Written All Over It!

It cannot be denied that Navya Nanda is one of the most sought-after star kids of B'Town. Navya, daughter of Shweta Nanda and granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram, and she hasn't even appeared in any movie yet. On Thursday, the young entrepreneur posted a cute throwback picture with her childhood friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor. She also posted a recent picture with her gang looking dazzling in their designer numbers. "How it started vs How it's going!!" she captioned the post. And she wasn't the only one, both Ananya and Suhana also posted some images from the do, accompanied by the same throwback picture.





Apart from catching up with her friends, Navya also indulged in a hearty Punjabi fare. She posted an Instagram story of her feast on Thursday. On her plate, we can see a home-made aloo or mixed veg paratha, some cooked rajma and a generous dollop of white butter or makkhan. Her breakfast sure looks like a vision, and Navya Nanda sure knows how to indulge her heart out, on days that she can.





Paratha is a popular North Indian flatbread that could be consumed stuffed or plain. Rajma prepared in a pool of rustic masalas is another blockbuster dish that can be paired with both rice and roti. Navya also did not skip the white butter, which is the most popular accompaniment for Parathas up North.









