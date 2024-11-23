Masaba Gupta is currently juggling between her motherly duties and professional commitments. Amidst this, her food sessions never see a miss. Masaba, who welcomed her baby girl on October 11, loves to keep her fans updated about her post-pregnancy diet. Her latest revelation is about a unique style of eating Poha that aligns with her commitment to a balanced and healthy meal. The health-conscious eater shared a snap of her breakfast on her Instagram Stories. It featured a white plate containing homemade Poha garnished with peanuts, chopped onions, some leaves, and sev. The caption below the photo reads, “Saunf ka Poha with sev, onions, peanuts is the only way I am ever eating poha again.” Well, this recipe certainly seems quite delicious!

In another snap on her Instagram stories, Masaba Gupta was found reminiscing about the delicious foods from her Christmas celebration in 2023. The fashion designer went down memory lane and posted a throwback picture with Satyadeep featuring the delightful food spread they had arranged for their guests on Xmas last year. The table was set with what Masaba referred to as the “Ultimate Grazing Table”, a concept involving various finger foods and snacks for guests to graze on throughout the event. The items featured fresh fruits, sweet delights, various savouries, and whatnot. And not to miss, the lavish decor of the place added a charm to the dinner table. Atop the picture, she wrote, “Throwback to Christmas 23.” She also asked her fans, “Should I repeat this Ultimate Grazing Table even if I am not having people over?” followed by a poll that have two options: Yes or No.





Last year, during Christmas, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra hosted a dinner party at their place, and pastry chef Puja Dhingra shared a glimpse of the delicious feast. On her Instagram stories, Chef Dhingra shared a snap featuring a variety of Christmas recipes that are simply a food lover's paradise. It boasts cheese platters with an assortment of cheese, crackers, nuts, and some fruit delights with grapes, berries, kiwis, and seasonal fruits with a variety of dips added to the culinary extravaganza. Moreover, from sweets to chocolates, everything had a health-conscious twist to the picture-perfect setting. Chef Dhingra wrote in the caption, "What a night," expressing the joy of coming together and diving into the delicious foods that holiday season. Read on to know more.

