If you follow Neena Gupta on Instagram, you already know about her love for cheelas. From atta cheela to suji and curd cheela, and even rice-based versions, her feed features plenty of simple, home-style recipes. Now, the veteran actor is back with yet another cheela post. This time, however, she has shared a complete recipe video. Making it even sweeter is the fact that she is preparing it for her granddaughter, Matara.





In the video posted on Tuesday, Neena Gupta begins by showing the batter, which she prepared using rice soaked overnight along with three types of lentils - red lentils, black gram and yellow moong. The mixture is ground in the morning to form a thick batter. To this, the actor adds grated bottle gourd, carrot, capsicum, green chilli, onion, fresh coriander and curd, turning it into a wholesome, vegetable-packed mix.





For those unfamiliar, handvo is a popular Gujarati dish that is usually baked like a savoury cake using rice and lentils, often with vegetables mixed in. It is known for being nutritious and filling. Neena's version takes the same idea and transforms it into a quick, pan-cooked cheela, making it much more suited for everyday cooking.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Shares Healthy Tikki Recipe, Get Your Hands On It Now!

Check out the full video below:

Before pouring the batter into the pan, Neena Gupta adds a simple tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves, which adds extra flavour. She then cooks small cheelas on a heated griddle with a little oil, keeping them soft and light-perfect for a quick meal. At one point in the video, the actor is heard saying, "Look, I am making handvo cheela for you," as she cooks for her granddaughter.





For context, Neena's daughter, Masaba Gupta, and her husband, Satyadeep Misra, welcomed baby Matara in 2024. Since then, Neena has spoken about her granddaughter on various platforms. The actor calls handvo cheela a "full meal", and it is easy to see why. With rice, lentils, curd and vegetables all in one dish, it is balanced, filling and simple to make at home.





Also Read: Neena Gupta Is Making The Most Of Seasonal Veggies In Her Latest Desi Meal





Will you be trying Neena Gupta's handvo cheela? We are definitely adding it to our list.