Neena Gupta loves desi food and we have a lot of proof! From relishing different parathas for breakfast to enjoying the occasional chaat indulgence, Neena shares frequent foodie updates on Instagram. We enjoy following her culinary adventures on social media. One of her latest Instagram stories gives us a glimpse into one of her wholesome meals. It seems that Neena tried something different than her usual fare. We were certainly intrigued by the dishes. In the short clip, Neena can be heard explaining what she tasted that day.





Also Read: Masaba Gupta Says "Aloo Is Life", Shares How She Loves To Eat Potatoes





Focusing on different morsels on her plate, she says "Aloo ko bharwan kar diya, tendli ko bharwan kar diya, pyaaz ko bharwan kar diya, baingain ko bharwan kar diya... saathmein paneer ki roti ke saath khaya". Roughly translated, this means she ate different types of stuffed ("bharwan") vegetables, including potato, ivy gourd, onion and aubergine, along with paneer roti. Take a look at screengrabs from her Instagram story video below:

Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares Glimpse Of Her Current Favourite Breakfast And It Screams Healthy





Before this, Neena Gupta once gave her followers a sneak peek into her Sunday lunch. The short video left us drooling! The menu included puris, sabzi, raita, salad and more. Neena can be heard saying, "Aur kya chahiye life mein? [What else do you need in life?]" Here's the complete story.





Neena Gupta is not just interested in savouring lip-smacking treats. She has also shared recipes for certain dishes in the past. She once posted a reel about her preferred method for making egg bhurji. Check it out here. She shared a homemade paneer recipe too. While someone else prepares it from scratch, Neena describes the steps in the background. Find the full story here.





Also Read: 'Friends' Star Courteney Cox Treats Fans To Her Newest Cauliflower Soup Recipe









