Actress Neena Gupta always shares her food shenanigans on Instagram. Whether it is about finding Indian vegetables in Australia or sharing the recipe for homemade paneer, the veteran actress wows food lovers in more than one way. Now, the star has shared a sneak peek into her Sunday lunch, and let's just admit - we are drooling all over the screens. What did she eat, you ask? In the video uploaded on her Instagram stories, we can see a plate full of fluffy puris, and two bowls - one with sitaphal sabzi and another with aloo sabzi. Raita is also seen on the table. On the salad plate, we can spot sliced tomatoes, radishes, carrots, lime cucumber, and also some green chillies. For dessert, Neena relishes halwa. Towards the end of the video, the star can be heard saying, “Aur kya chahiye life mein? [What else do you need in life?]” And we could not agree more.

See the pictures here:

If you also want to recreate Neena Gupta's Sunday lunch, below are all the recipes:

1. Puri

A popular Indian deep-fried bread made from whole wheat flour, usually served alongside various curries or sabzis. It's known for its crispiness and fluffy texture, making it a beloved accompaniment in Indian cuisine. Click here for the recipe.

2. Mixed Veg Raita

A refreshing yoghurt-based dish infused with a variety of finely chopped vegetables like cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and sometimes grated carrots. Seasoned with spices like cumin and garnished with fresh coriander, it adds a cooling contrast to spicy main dishes. Recipe here.

3. Aloo Bhaji

A classic Indian side dish consisting of spiced potatoes sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of aromatic spices. It is a flavorful and comforting accompaniment to bread like puris or chapatis. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Sitaphal Sabzi

In this dish, sitaphal is cooked with spices like cumin, turmeric, and chilli powder. It offers a delightful combination of sweet and savoury flavours, often served as a side dish or a light main course. Detailed recipe here.

5. Suji Ka Halwa

A traditional Indian dessert made from semolina (suji), ghee, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom and nuts. It has a rich, pudding-like consistency and is often served warm during festivals, celebrations, or as a sweet treat after meals. Check out the recipe here.





