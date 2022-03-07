We all might love to have food from restaurants and cafes, but when that gets too much, all we want is a simple plate of homemade food. The comforting, subtle flavours always help to soothe our souls. It could be a plate of simple dal chawal or roti sabzi or even some crispy snacks- there is something about homemade food that makes us crave it! Recently, Sardar Ka Grandson actress Neena Gupta was also seen relishing a plate of some delicious comfort food. Neena often shares about her foodie indulgences with her 873K social media fans and followers! And if there is anything that we have learnt from her social media, the actress loves to have everyday desi comfort foods and even makes them at home. Her recent story is just proof of that!





Taking to Instagram, Neena Gupta shared a photo of her lunch. On her plate, we could spot three different kinds of pakodas, a roti and what seems to be a side of sabzi. In the story, she wrote, "My Lunch." Take a look at it here:

Instagram story by Neena Gupta

While this is just one such instance where the actress shared about her foodie adventures, it is not the only one! As we mentioned before, Neena often shares recipes and glimpses of her food; earlier, she had shared about a pickle-making process from her movie set.

So, what do you think of Neena's foodie diaries? Let us know in the comments below!