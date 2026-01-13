Neha Dhupia has a habit of keeping her Instagram family in the loop. Whether it's food experiments or little wellness rituals that work for her, the actress often shares them in a simple, no-fuss way. In her latest Instagram video, Neha popped in just before going to sleep to share something that has become a regular part of her night-time routine - a drink to beat bloating. "This is literally my night-time drink," Neha shared, explaining how it helps her deal with bloating, improves digestion, and supports better sleep. According to her, there is something comforting about having a "warm fuzzy drink right before you go to bed."





Neha Dhupia then broke down the recipe in the easiest way possible. All it needs is boiled water with a few basic kitchen ingredients. The actress adds saunf, ajwain, jeera, some chopped ginger, and lemon. She clearly mentioned that lemon is optional, but she personally prefers adding it. The mix is boiled for about five minutes, and that's it. "There you go, your night-time anti-bloating drink is ready," she said.





In her caption, Neha Dhupia wrote about how the drink helped reduce her bloating. She also credited her nutritionist, Richa, for the recommendation. Importantly, she reminded her followers to consult a dietician, nutritionist, or physician before trying it and to see what works for them.

Watch the full video below:

This is not the first time Neha Dhupia has shared a go-to healthy drink with her followers. In September last year, she spoke about starting a 21-day challenge focused on reducing inflammation. As part of it, dietician Richa Gangani suggested a simple drink made with haldi, ginger, and nigella seeds to be taken daily for 21 days, aimed at easing internal inflammation and swelling. Announcing the initiative, the caption on Neha's post read: "21 days. One commitment. A healthier YOU. Neha Dhupia and Richa Gangani invite you to be part of the 21-Day Challenge, because your well-being deserves the effort." Click here to read the full story.





Whether it's a simple bedtime brew or an extended wellness challenge, Neha Dhupia continues to keep things real and relatable.