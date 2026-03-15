Every summer, India collectively rediscovers a truth it has always known: the best thing for extreme heat is not an iced latte or a fizzy drink loaded with artificial colour, but something made from the land itself. A raw mango blended with mint. A glass of cold buttermilk with cumin and curry leaves. A deep pink kokum sherbet sipped slowly on a hot afternoon in coastal Maharashtra. India's regional summer drink traditions are genuinely extraordinary, rooted in Ayurveda, shaped by local climates, and refined over generations of hot-weather wisdom. Here are ten of the best, one drink at a time, from north to south and east to west.





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1. Aam Panna (North India)

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If there is one drink that defines the Indian summer in the northern plains, it is aam panna. Made from raw green mangoes, it is tangy, cooling, and packed with electrolytes, the kind of drink that genuinely helps the body cope with heat, not just refresh it temporarily. The raw mango is particularly rich in vitamin C and contains compounds that traditional medicine has long associated with preventing heat stroke.





Ingredients

2 medium raw green mangoes

4 to 5 tablespoons sugar or jaggery, to taste

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1 teaspoon black salt (kala namak)

A handful of fresh mint leaves

Salt to taste

Cold water and ice, to serve

Method: Wash the mangoes and pressure cook or boil them whole until soft (two to three whistles, or fifteen minutes in a pot). Once cool, peel and scoop out the pulp. Blend the pulp with mint, sugar or jaggery, cumin, black salt, and regular salt until smooth. This concentrate can be refrigerated for up to a week. To serve, mix two to three tablespoons of concentrate with a glass of cold water and ice, and stir well.

2. Jaljeera (North India and Rajasthan)

Jaljeera literally means cumin water, but the full drink is considerably more interesting than that name suggests. It is a punchy, spiced, tamarind-laced cooler that works equally well as a pre-meal appetiser (it genuinely stimulates digestion) or a standalone summer drink. Street vendors across Delhi, Jaipur, and Varanasi serve it from clay pots with a spritz of lemon, and it is as refreshing in that setting as it is from a glass at home.





Ingredients

2 tablespoons tamarind pulp (soaked and strained)

2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves

1 tablespoon fresh coriander leaves

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

½ teaspoon black salt

½ teaspoon chaat masala

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt to taste

Cold water and ice, to serve

Method: Blend the mint, coriander, and tamarind pulp with a small splash of water into a smooth paste. Strain through a fine sieve. Mix the strained liquid with roasted cumin, black salt, chaat masala, sugar, and regular salt. Add cold water to reach your preferred strength, adjust seasoning, and serve over ice with a squeeze of fresh lemon and a sprig of mint.

3. Thandai (Rajasthan and UP, especially Holi)

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Thandai is the drink of celebrations in north and western India, deeply associated with Holi and the Shiva temples of Varanasi, but genuinely worth making at home through the summer months as a cooling, nourishing drink. The base is a paste of soaked nuts and aromatic spices blended with cold milk; it is rich, fragrant, and unlike almost anything else. The name itself means "that which cools."





Ingredients

1 litre of full-fat cold milk

2 tablespoons almonds, soaked overnight and peeled

1 tablespoon cashews, soaked for 2 hours

1 tablespoon melon seeds (magaj), soaked for 2 hours

1 tablespoon poppy seeds (khus khus), soaked for 2 hours

½ teaspoon fennel seeds

6 to 8 black peppercorns

4 to 5 green cardamom pods, seeds only

A few strands of saffron

3 to 4 tablespoons sugar, to taste

A few dried rose petals (optional)

Method: Drain all the soaked nuts and seeds. Blend them with the fennel, peppercorns, cardamom seeds, a splash of milk, and rose petals into a very smooth, fine paste, adding a little more milk if needed. Strain through a fine muslin cloth or a very fine sieve, pressing to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard the remaining solids. Mix this strained liquid with the rest of the milk, add saffron and sugar, and stir well. Refrigerate for at least an hour before serving over ice.

4. Sattu Sherbet (Bihar and UP)

Sattu, roasted gram (chana) flour, is one of those humble ingredients that has quietly become a wellness star. It is genuinely high in protein and fibre, has a low glycaemic index, and keeps you full for hours. In Bihar and eastern UP, sattu sherbet is everyday summer nutrition dressed up as a drink. It is earthy, subtly salty, and cooling in the Ayurvedic sense, meaning it reduces internal body heat rather than just refreshing the mouth.





Ingredients

3 to 4 tablespoons sattu flour

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

½ teaspoon black salt

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon mustard oil (optional, very traditional)

Fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 glass of cold water

Method: Whisk the sattu flour into cold water gradually, making sure no lumps form. Add roasted cumin, black salt, regular salt, lemon juice, and mustard oil if using. Stir well until fully combined. Top with chopped coriander and serve immediately. For a sweeter version, skip the salt and cumin and instead mix sattu with cold water, jaggery, and a pinch of cardamom.

5. Kokum Sherbet (Maharashtra, Goa, and Konkan Coast)

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Kokum is a sour, deep-purple fruit from the coastal regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka that is almost entirely unknown outside of western India but deserves to be far more widely celebrated. It has a gentle tartness and a natural deep pink colour, and kokum sherbet, also called sol kadi when made with coconut milk, is one of the most effective cooling drinks in the Indian repertoire. It reduces stomach heat, aids digestion, and pairs brilliantly with a hot afternoon and nothing else to do.





Ingredients

8 to 10 dried kokum pieces (readily available at Maharashtrian grocery shops and online)

3 to 4 tablespoons sugar or to taste

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

A pinch of black salt

Salt to taste

Cold water, to serve

Method: Soak the kokum in one cup of warm water for thirty minutes. Squeeze and rub the kokum pieces in the water to extract maximum colour and flavour, then strain. Mix the strained kokum water with sugar, cumin, black salt, and regular salt. Stir until the sugar dissolves. This concentrate keeps well in the fridge for up to five days. To serve, dilute with cold water to taste, add ice, and optionally garnish with fresh mint.





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6. Chaas or Masala Buttermilk (Pan-India)

If there is one summer drink that is truly pan-Indian, present from Gujarat to Tamil Nadu in some form, it is chaas. Buttermilk is simply diluted, churned curd, and the masala version elevates it into something you genuinely crave. It is a natural probiotic, deeply hydrating, light on the stomach, and the spices added to it, cumin, ginger, curry leaves, green chilli, are all traditionally associated with cooling the digestive system.





Ingredients

1 cup fresh curd (well-whisked)

2 cups cold water

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 green chilli, finely chopped (optional)

A few fresh curry leaves

Salt and black salt to taste

Fresh coriander, to garnish

Method: Whisk the curd well until smooth, then gradually whisk in the cold water. Add grated ginger, cumin, green chilli, black salt, and regular salt. Stir well. Temper a teaspoon of oil in a small pan with mustard seeds and curry leaves and add to the chaas just before serving. Pour into glasses over ice and top with fresh coriander.

7. Bel Sherbet / Wood Apple Drink (Eastern India and UP)

Bel, the wood apple, is a fruit that most Indians recognise but many have never actually cooked with at home. It has a hard shell and a sticky, fragrant pulp inside that smells like a mix of tamarind and vanilla. It is deeply associated with Lord Shiva and is offered at temples across India in summer. As a sherbet, it is extraordinary, cooling, slightly sweet, and deeply satisfying.





Ingredients

1 medium bel fruit

3 to 4 tablespoons sugar or jaggery

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Black salt and regular salt to taste

Cold water and ice, to serve

Method: Crack open the bel fruit, scoop out the pulp, and discard the seeds. Add the pulp to a bowl with a cup of water and mash thoroughly with your hands or the back of a spoon. Strain through a sieve, pressing firmly to extract all the liquid. Mix the strained pulp with sugar, cumin, black salt, and salt. Add cold water to reach the desired consistency and serve over ice.

8. Nannari Sherbet (Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh)

Nannari (also called sarasaparilla or Indian sarsaparilla) is a root with a fragrant, earthy sweetness that is beloved in South India as a summer cooler. The syrup made from it is unmistakable in flavour; nothing quite like it exists in the north. It is sold as a ready-made syrup at most South Indian grocery stores and can be mixed with lime and cold water in minutes. It is believed to cool the blood and is a traditional remedy for summer rashes and heat-related skin problems.





Ingredients

3 to 4 tablespoons nannari syrup (store-bought)

Juice of half a lime

A pinch of black salt

Cold water and ice, to serve

Method: Mix the nannari syrup with cold water, lime juice, and black salt. Stir well and taste, add more syrup or lime to balance. Serve over ice. For a more elaborate version, soak sabja (basil) seeds in water for fifteen minutes until they swell, and add them to the drink before serving.

9. Solkadhi (Konkan Coast and Goa)

Solkadhi occupies a unique place in the Indian summer drink tradition because it is equally a digestive beverage and an accompaniment to a heavy fish meal. Made from coconut milk and kokum, it has a beautiful pale pink colour, a gentle sour flavour, and a cooling effect that is immediate and satisfying. In coastal Maharashtra and Goa, it is served alongside rice-fish meals as a palate cleanser and digestive aid.





Ingredients

6 to 8 dried kokum pieces

1 cup fresh or canned coconut milk

1 small green chilli, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced (optional)

A few fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Cold water, as needed

Method: Soak kokum in half a cup of warm water for twenty minutes, then squeeze and strain to extract the pink liquid. Mix the kokum water with coconut milk, green chilli, garlic (if using), salt, and a splash of cold water to adjust consistency. Stir well, garnish with coriander leaves, and serve chilled. Do not blend this drink; the texture should be naturally smooth and slightly thin.

10. Nungu Sherbet / Ice Apple Drink (Tamil Nadu and Kerala)

Nungu is the Tamil name for the tender palm fruit (ice apple or tadgola in other parts of India), and it is perhaps the most subtly, quietly refreshing thing you can eat or drink during an Indian summer. The flesh is translucent, jelly-like, and naturally sweet with a slight floral flavour. As a sherbet, it is light, elegant, and genuinely cooling in a way that no processed drink can replicate.





Ingredients

4 to 5 nungu (ice apple) segments, scooped from the shell

1 tablespoon sugar or rose syrup, to taste

Juice of half a lime

A pinch of black salt

Cold water and ice, to serve

A few sabja (basil) seeds, soaked (optional)

Method: Blend two or three nungu segments with sugar, lime juice, black salt, and a small splash of water until smooth. Pour into glasses over ice. Add the remaining nungu segments, whole or sliced for texture. Top with soaked sabja seeds if using, and stir gently before drinking.





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Better Than The Fizzy Alternative

India's summer drink tradition is proof that the best solutions to the country's most intense problems were figured out a very long time ago. Every one of these drinks is rooted in a climate, a culture, and a kind of knowledge that was never written down in textbooks but passed from kitchen to kitchen across generations. Before you reach for a cold soft drink the next time the heat becomes too much, try one of these. They cool you down in a way that processed drinks simply do not, and they taste, quite honestly, like they belong exactly where you are drinking them.