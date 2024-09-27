Neha Dhupia is super busy. The actress and her husband Angad Bedi recently organised an event in Delhi to honour Angad's father, legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi's legacy on his birth anniversary (September 25). Just a day after the ceremony, Neha had her bags packed, ready to jet off to Mexico. It is not a secret that the actress is a strict follower of a nutritious diet and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. So, ahead of boarding the aircraft, she did not forget to take her vitamins. Vitamins are essential for energy production and that's exactly what Neha might have needed after the event. She shared a photo on her Instagram Stories featuring a bottle of mineral water. There was another green beverage in a separate glass with a spoon inside alongside a second water bottle. Safe to say, Neha likes to keep herself hydrated. “Still here… also tanking up the vitamins cause this ride ain't ending,” read her side note.







After reaching Mexico, Neha Dhupia treated herself to a Mexican platter. She offered her Insta-fam a glimpse into what she was having. On the menu, there was a bowl of crispy nachos served with healthy and tasty guacamole. This avocado-based dip was topped with carrot and bell pepper chunks. We also spotted a glass of beverage served with a slice of lemon and a bottle of agua mineral natural water from Topo Chico. Along with the post Neha wrote, “But first, let's guac”.







Neha Dhupia loves to gorge on home-cooked meals. Can't blame her as there is nothing quite like ghar ka khana. A few months ago, the actress left us drooling with her lip-smacking lunch platter. She feasted on steamed rice, a palatable curry, stir-fried beetroot and two deep-fried fish. Hold up, there's more. Bread slices and crispy masala papads were there too. Neha sealed her gastronomical outing with salad dressing and beetroot raita. Sharing the snippet of the thali on social media Neha wrote, “Home-made thali. Okay bye. Going to polish it off.” Read on to know more.





We are eager to learn about the actor's upcoming foodie adventures.

