On the occasion of Father's Day, our favourite Bollywood stars lost no time in wishing their dads and making them feel special. Several celebrities shared their heartfelt tributes to their beloved dads on Instagram. However, it was Neha Dhupia who managed to stand out from the pack with her uniquely delicious Father's Day wish. The actress shared an Instagram Stories upload, where she is seen snuggled up next to her dad, Pradip Dhupia. In the caption, she wrote, "Puri duniya ke samosa aur jalebi ek taraf... papa ka pyaar ek taraf." In the picture, we can spot a dining table with a plate full of samosas and a teasing glimpse of what could only be jalebis. Take a look:

Neha Dhupia's wish left us craving desi snacks and sweets. Below are some dishes that could be the heroes kickstarting your next party:

Samosa: Its unique shape and delicious taste make samosa an irresistible choice for those looking for a flavourful bite. Made with simple ingredients, this snack is loved by Indians worldwide. Recipe here. Jalebi: A sweet spiral of golden delight, jalebi is a beloved Indian dessert. With its sticky, sugary texture, it brings a burst of happiness to every sweet tooth craving. Click here for the recipe. Paneer Pakoda: A crunchy appetiser that features cubes of soft paneer coated in a crispy batter. With each bite, the combination of desi spices creates a delightful treat. For the recipe here. Gulab Jamun: Soft and spongy dessert soaked in sugar syrup. With its heavenly taste and melt-in-your-mouth texture, it brings a burst of joy to every dessert lover's palate. Want the recipe? Click here. Bread Pakora: This dish features slices of bread coated in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried until crispy. Its crunchy exterior and tasty filling make it a popular choice for tea-time or as a quick treat. Detailed recipe here.

What is your favourite Indian snack? Tell us in the comment section below.