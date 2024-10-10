Shraddha Kapoor never shies away from expressing her love for food. The actress often shares epic foodie tales on social media. Needless to say, we all love her gastronomic adventures. The Bollywood diva has given us a glimpse into her post-shoot meal and we can't stop drooling. On Wednesday, Shraddha shared a picture of herself taking a bite of bun dosa on her Instagram stories. We could also spot some coconut and tomato peanut chutney on her plate. The text on the image read, “dosa coma”. The actress also tagged the restaurant in her story.

Wait, there is more. Shraddha Kapoor also uploaded a snap featuring a South-Indian spread. We could spot idlis with two types of chutney, butter masala dosa and bun dosa. Shraddha wrote in the caption, “Shoot khatam pet pooja shuru.” Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor is not only a fan of South Indian meals, but also loves her South Indian desserts. The actress shared a glimpse of her Sunday cheat meal on Instagram Stories and we were left drooling. She shared a slow-motion video of her desserts including Mysore pak and payasam. The short clip featured Shraddha putting the leftover desserts in a freezer. The note attached to the video read, “Sunday ko ye moment slow motion deserve karta hai (This Sunday moment deserves a slow motion.)” Shraddha also included a poll with the video asking her Instagram audience whether putting the desserts in a freezer was injustice on her part. Click here to read in detail.

Before that, Shraddha Kapoor took us on a vegan food adventure. The actress enjoyed a 7-course meal at a vegan restaurant. She also shared the food menu on Instagram highlighting the names of each item. "Swipe to see my kinda 7-course syllabus," read the caption of her post. Full story here.





We look forward to Shraddha Kapoor's future foodie shenanigans.