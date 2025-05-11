With summer in full swing, Mumbai's restaurants have launched menus designed to offer diners a cool reprieve. Across the city, kitchens are embracing the season with dishes that highlight crisp textures, refreshing ingredients, and breezy flavours. From tropical fruit desserts to chilled appetisers and vibrant summer cocktails, these new offerings bring a welcome lightness to the plate. Whether rooted in regional favourites or global cuisines, many of these menus are ideal for long, languid afternoons or lively evening catch-ups. If you're looking to make the most of the city's culinary scene this summer, here are some of the new menus worth exploring:

Here Are Some Of The Must-Try Menus In Mumbai Restaurants For Summer 2025:

1. Toast Pasta Bar, Lower Parel

Toast Pasta Bar is celebrating summer with a menu that captures the best parts of this season. Think light, wholesome, fruity and fun treats! We had the chance to taste a few of the new additions, and they were simply scrumptious. We recommend starting with the flavourful Kalamata olive flatbread and the whipped ricotta with marinated lalbagh mango (served with gnocco fritto). There's also a different kind of pesto on the menu - rocket and other greens replace the usual basil to make a distinctively delicious base for the gnocchi topped with broad beans. Other savoury highlights include the Cured Asian Seabass Crudo, the Tagliolini with Prawns, the Trofie with Wild Mushrooms, the Pan-Fried Snapper, and the Half Roast Chicken. Toast Pasta Bar has also launched three special cocktails for mango lovers: Fangoso (mango sorbet and prosecco), Speziato (agave, mango cordial, chilli, basil), and a Mango, Passionfruit & Ginger G&T. Don't leave without trying at least one dessert. The Vanilla Bean & Lime Panna Cotta was nothing short of dreamy: we loved the minimalist yet winning combo of the creamy panna cotta with fresh Alphonso and a gondhoraj granita. You can also opt for the Vanilla Cheesecake (with mango and passionfruit) or choose from among homemade sorbets and ice creams perfect for beating the Mumbai Heat.

Where: Unit 3, Z wing, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

2. Nara Thai, BKC and Worli

Those craving the comforts of Thai food this season, head to Nara Thai for an exquisite mango-inspired feast. Indulge in delicacies like the Mango Chilli Basil Cold Soup, Mango Avocado Ceviche, Mango Red Curry, and Grilled Seabass with Mango, among other appetisers and mains. Nara Thai's extensive drinks menu has also received some tropical additions. Savour cocktails ranging from sweet and floral to spicy and exciting, including the Siam Heat, Golden, Chiang Mai Cloud, etc. There are also zero-proof drinks, such as the Mango Melon Fizz, Passionfruit Sour, Golden Thai Boba and Milo Boba. Reserve the yumminess of the cool Mango Sorbet for the last.

Where: At Nara Thai's branches in BKC and Worli

3. The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel

The Bombay Canteen is known to give seasonal ingredients a playful regional Indian twist, unlike any other. This summer's menu is no different, and diners can expect a gastronomic adventure filled with unique flavour and texture combinations. Some of the must-try new dishes are the Canteen Dahi Bhalla, Summer Greens 'Seyal Pao', Bajra Khichdi, Grilled Chicken Wings, Mysore Mutton Chops, Squid 'Kheema Pao', Jackfruit Kulcha, and Toor Dal Makhani. The new desserts are equally innovative: options include the Chilled Coconut Phirni (a take on mango phirni and Korean bingsu), My Uncle's Birthday Cake (chocolate Swiss roll, sour cherry compote, salted popcorn ice cream) and a special Falooda (with rose and pistachio kulfi, strawberry jelly, raspberry sorbet, and more). For mango fans, the restaurant has also sourced the finest varieties from across the country for the Not Your 'Aam' Experience.

Where: Unit-1, Process House, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

4. KMC Bar & Bistro, Fort

KMC Bar & Bistro's summer menu is a vibrant exploration of tropical flavours with nostalgic hints of carefree moments. Each offering promises to remind you of cooler temperatures and delightful reminiscence. Highlights include the Chilled Tamarind and Tomato Soup, Tender Coconut Ceviche, Summer Beignets, Jerk Chicken with Mango Salsa, Whipped Feta & Tabbouleh, etc. End your meal with a royal dessert: the "King Crumble" is a fresh mango crumble served with a frozen mango lassi and adorned with 24-carat gold leaf. Alongside the food, sip on cocktails inspired by the theme of "Memory." The drinks have creative nods to familiar Indian flavours. For instance, Tiffany will bring to mind the soft sweetness of orange cream biscuits, while Kalakhatta will remind you of the staple summer golas.

Where: Kitab Mahal, 1st Floor, Shop No.2, Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai.

5. Mokai, Bandra

Mokai, the Asian-inspired All-Day Dining & Coffeehouse in Bandra West, is creatively celebrating summer in its signature way. From decadent snacks to creamy drinks, its new seasonal menu has something for every mood. Dig into yummy dishes like the Honey Butter Toast with Mango Gelato, Mango French Toast, Hot Honey Mango Toast with Cream Cheese, Mango Sando and Mango Nasi Goreng. Savour fascinating beverages like the Mango Yakult Matcha Cold Foam, the Mango Sticky Rice Latte or the White Chocolate Matcha Mocha. Ensure you save space for desserts like the Mango Triple Chocolate Mousse, the Mango Cream Cake and the Mango Chocolate Cake.

Where: Chapel Road, St Sebastian Colony, Ranwar, Bandra West, Mumbai

6. Waarsa, Nariman Point

Waarsa's seasonal menu has been deeply inspired by culinary heritage and thoughtfully adapted for the summer. This menu offers a lighter and more refined interpretation of classic Awadhi cuisine, honouring age-old recipes and traditional culinary practices while keeping in mind food preferences in warmer weather. Mango prominently features throughout the menu, appearing in savoury main courses and pickles, as well as delectable desserts such as Pista aur Aam ka Phirnee and a signature Mango Platter. Other notable new dishes include Dashere Aloo, Keri Shakarkand ka Tikka, Raan Biryani, Nakhas Ki Tariwala Murgh, and several other delicacies reflecting the enduring elegance of Awadh's culinary tradition.

Where: NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

7. Blah!, Santacruz

Blah! in Santacruz is embracing the summer season with a new menu prominently featuring mango. The dishes offer a creative and sophisticated approach to this seasonal fruit, ranging from the sumptuous Mango Pancakes to the refreshing Alphonso Mango Salads and the loaded Mango Forest dessert. Each selection has been carefully curated to showcase the distinct characteristics of the mango. Whether you want a light meal or an indulgence to remember, these tropical-inspired dishes are sure to satisfy.

Where: 1st and 2nd Floor, Krishna Heritage, Linking Rd, above Landmark Cars, Santacruz (West), Mumbai.

8. Sante Spa Cuisine

Sante Spa Cuisine has launched a seasonal menu called Aam Zindagi across all four of its Mumbai outlets. Every dish aims to highlight the natural deliciousness of mangoes while staying true to the brand's signature green twist. Guests can enjoy offerings such as Mango Elaichi Piyush, Thai Mango Flaming Roll, Mango Menaskai with Steamed Kolam, Mango & Coconut Parfait and Shahi Mango Kesar Bhaat.

Where: Across Sante Spa Cuisine outlets in Royal Opera House, BKC, Oshiwara, and NESCO.

9. The Blue Bop Cafe, Khar

The Blue Bop Cafe's new summer menu promises a nostalgic culinary journey that will excite your tastebuds. Diners can expect an array of dishes and drinks exuding refreshment. Highlights include Mango Fruit & Nuts Salad, Mango Burrata Salad, Crispy Fish and Mango Tacos, Mango Avocado and Bean Tacos, Mango Burrito Bowls, Penne in Mango Pesto Sauce, Mango Edamame Risotto, and Thai Green Mango & Lemongrass Fish Curry. For a sweet ending, relish Fresh Mango Baked Cheesecake, Mango Tres Leches, or the Mango Pistachio Cheesecake Kunafa. Pair your meal with mocktails such as the Berry Breeze, Mango Basil Spritz, Cucumber Melon Cooler, or the spicy Mango Picantey. There are also fun cocktail options like the Golden Hour Smash, Mango & Elderflower G&T, Spicy Mango Margarita, and the Golden Mango Negroni.

Where: 318, Linking Road, Khar, Khar West, Mumbai.

10. Poetry By Love & Cheesecake

The summer menu at Poetry by Love & Cheesecake is about the kind of rich indulgence only mangoes can provide. Choose from delights like the Fresh Mango Danish, Fresh Mango Chocolate Tart, Fresh Mango Tres Leches Tub, Fresh Mango Cheesecake Tub, Fresh Mango Biscoff Cheesecake Tub, Fresh Mango Layered Cheesecake, Fresh Mango Pistachio Kunafa Cheesecake, Fresh Mango Chocolate Cake, Fresh Mango Misu Layered Cheesecake and several others. Is your mouth watering already? What's more, there are also savoury summer specials worth relishing. Enjoy dishes like the Curried Chicken Red Quinoa and Mango Salad, Chicken Diavolo with Garlic Potato Mash and Mango dressing and many others.

Where: Across all Poetry by Love & Cheesecake outlets

11. Bayroute

Bayroute's summer specials are a signature blend of deliciousness and opulence. Guests can savour vibrant cocktails, flavour-forward dishes, and desserts. Stay refreshed with drinks like the Ratnagiri Aamras Rita, the Kaccha Mango Mojito and the Mango & Peach Kooler. For those who love their dessert in a glass, The Perfect Combo is a luscious mix of Alphonso mango, pineapple, and Callebaut chocolate. Additionally, enjoy sweet treats like the Mango Milk Cake, the Mango Baklava Cheesecake and the Chia Mango Trifle.

Where: Across all Bayroute outlets in Mumbai

12. Journal, Santacruz

Journal, an all-day cafe nestled in the tranquil lanes of Santacruz, has introduced a new mango-centric menu. Known for its mindful and comforting culinary philosophy, Journal's offerings deliver wholesome flavours with a touch of delightful indulgence. Some of the must-try treats are the Seasonal Mango and Avocado Salad, Mango Passionfruit Smoothie Bowl, Mango Shokupan Toast, Mango Matcha Latte and Mango Basil Seed Fizz, among other delicious drinks and dishes.

Where: 396-3, North Ave, Potohar Nagar, Santacruz (West), Mumbai.

14. Amazonia, BKC

Amazonia Mumbai has launched a limited-time offering called "Summers in the Forest" this season. This new menu blends summer's vitality with the mystique of the wild. Inspired by the elemental forces of fire and water, the restaurant's space transforms into a rainforest paradise, alive with Brazilian rhythms, performances, themed decor and more. Some of the new offerings include the Mango-Avocado Smoothie, Green Apple Elixir, and bold dishes such as the Tofu & Mango Forbidden Black Rice Bowl, Raw Mango Chimichurri Bruschetta, Red Rice Salad with Kidney Beans and Mango, Mango Sriracha Potato Veggie Bowl, Watermelon Shiso Salad and more. There's also a Live S'mores Bar that adds a nostalgic twist featuring both sweet and savoury bites. While some of the dishes are available a la carte, one can also opt for Summers in the Forest as a complete immersive experience with a set price and curated menu.

Where: Unit No. 5, Godrej BKC, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

15. Ilili, Dadar

Ilili's Mango Mania menu pays homage to the richness of Alphonso mangoes through a fresh take on Mediterranean favourites. Diners can relish dishes like the Mango Fattoush Salad, Mango Hummus, Mango & Harissa Chicken Skewers and Mango & Rose Mahalabia, among others. Complementing the food are tropical sips like the Mango Lush cocktail, Raw Mango Cooler, Mango Meltdown and Tropical Temptation. Whether it's a lazy lunch or an evening outing, Ilili promises a cool and delicious escape.

Where: Rooftop, 8th Floor, Ramee Guestline Hotel, opp. Swaminarayan Temple, Dadar East, Mumbai.

16. All Saints, Khar

This summer, All Saints' new menu brings fresh, bold flavours to the table for a memorable dining experience. Relish wholesome handcrafted treats like the Chilli Mango & Avocado Tartare, Crab & Burnt Chilli Tagliatelle, Pan-Seared Sea Bass with Basil Cream and Grilled Harissa Chicken, and many more. Sip on breezy cocktails and soak in the restaurant's chic vibe for a relaxing meal.

Where: Ramee Guestline Hotel, Plot - 757, Swami Vivekananda Rd, opp. Post Office, Khar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West, Mumbai.

17. Le Cafe, Chembur

Le Cafe is rolling out the 'yellow' carpet for the king of fruits this season. The new menu has delectable summer treats, including the Gin-oa Avocado Salad, Gin & Glow Salad, Mango Tango Taco, Harissa Cottage Cheese Steak, Grilled Snapper, and more. Wash it down with cocktails like the Mango Chilli Gin Fizz and various other cooling drinks.

Where: Le Cafe, Jewel Of Chembur, Road No. 1, near Natraj Cinema, Chembur Gaothan, Chembur, Mumbai.

18. Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive

Hotel Marine Plaza has unveiled a delectable Mango Menu perfect for dessert lovers. Each one highlights the sweet, tropical essence of mango in different ways through classic confections. This new menu is available at The Bayview, Geoffrey's, The Oriental Blossom, and The Allamanda Terrace. Note that some of the sweet treats are eggless, so there's something for everyone. Highlights include the silky Mango Panna Cotta, the airy Mango Parfait, the rich Chocolate Mango Cake, the buttery Fresh Mango Tart, Fresh Mango with Ice Cream, Mango Baked Cheesecake, Mango Custard Pie, Mango Cardinal Pastry, Mango Creme Brulee, and Mango Tiramisu.

Where: 29, Marine Dr, Chowpatty, Marine Lines, Mumbai.