Coconut Water Coffee - The New Refreshing Drink You Would Love To Have Every Morning

Coffee is the instant 'pick me up' drink we all grab when we are tuckered out. It lets us get out from our clingy blanket and kick-start the day on a fresh note. A coffee lover will always remain a coffee lover, having it day after day. While we all love the usual hot or cold brew coffee, there's no harm in trying out different versions of the drink. Is there? So, we dug out a great recipe of coconut coffee that we are sure you'll love. There's no right or wrong when it comes to concocting beverages, and this one is only a healthier option than your regular cold brews.



Coconut water abounds with electrolytes, making it one of the most hydrating drinks. So, imagine getting a double dose of refreshment in one glass. Before you snub it as another fusion gimmick created by overzealous foodies, give it a try first. Coconut coffee can beat any other fusion coffee drink like the ones you get with lemon juice, fruit syrups or with butter. It is tasty and healthy; do we really need to convince you anymore?





Coconut water is full of electrolytes and is immensely hydrating.



Cold brew coffee with coconut water is a great option for those seeking caffeine hit but are allergic to dairy. Coconut water seamlessly takes the place of milk with its luscious texture and taste. If you happen to be lactose intolerant, do try this yummy coconut water coffee. And, if you are on a sugar-free diet, you can make it sans sugar; the natural sweetness of coconut will cover up.





Coconut Water Coffee Recipe:



Ingredients



There is no thumb rule for the amount of coconut water and coffee to be used. You can choose the amount of both as per your liking. But, if you want to play safe the first time around, follow 1:4 ratio of coffee to coconut water. So, to make 5 glasses of cold brew coconut coffee, take -



1 cup of ground coffee

4 cups of coconut water

Half cup coconut milk (optional)

5 teaspoons of sugar/honey/maple syrup (optional)



Method:



1. If you have whole coffee beans, grind them coarsely to make 1 cup of coffee powder.



2. Pour the coffee powder in a large jar; pour all of the coconut water over it. Stir well. Leave the jar in the fridge for coffee to steep overnight.



3. In the morning, sift the drink through a sieve or muslin cloth to strain out the grinds. Add coconut milk or your choice of sweetener, or skip these steps.



Even if you are not a coffee addict, we are sure you'll get hooked to this unique coconut water coffee drink after you taste it once. Do let us know how you like it in the comments section below.







