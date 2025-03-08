New research suggests that having walnuts for breakfast may enhance brain function throughout the day. In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the University of Reading discovered that consuming a generous handful of walnuts (50g) mixed with muesli and yoghurt led to quicker reaction times during the day and improved memory later, compared to a calorie-matched breakfast without nuts. Published this month in Food & Function, the study involved 32 healthy young adults aged 18-30, who consumed both types of breakfasts on different days. Participants then underwent cognitive tests while their brain activity was monitored over six hours post-meal.

Professor Claire Williams, who led the research at the University of Reading, said, "This study strengthens the case for walnuts as a brain food. A hearty handful of walnuts with breakfast could give young adults a mental edge when they need to perform at their best. It's particularly exciting that such a simple dietary addition could make a measurable difference in cognitive performance."

The researchers suggest that walnuts' mix of nutrients-including omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), protein, and plant compounds-may enhance cognitive function. Walnuts are the only nut that provides an excellent source of omega-3 ALA (2.7g per 30g), which has been studied for its benefits to brain health, heart health, and more. Additionally, walnuts provide 4 grams of plant-based protein, along with a variety of other essential nutrients, in just one handful.

While these findings build on past research, this is the first study to examine the immediate effects of walnuts on brain function in young adults throughout a single day. "This study went further by investigating how a dietarily achievable amount of walnuts could benefit cognitive performance in a sample of healthy young adults aged 18-30. The group that consumed walnuts as part of their breakfast showed signs of better memory and greater mental flexibility when completing cognitive tasks at various points throughout the day," explains Williams. The results of this study suggest a promising role for walnuts in enhancing cognitive performance in young adults. However, further research involving larger and more diverse populations is needed to confirm these findings.





Putting this research into action is as simple as adding a handful of walnuts to your breakfast or trying out new recipes:

Heart-Healthy Omega-3 Banana Bread is the perfect grab-and-go breakfast.

Walnut Chia Overnight Oats make for a delicious, stress-free morning-just prepare them the night before for a naturally sweet and nutritious start to your day.

Strawberry Walnut Date Smoothie gets its nutty flavor from California walnuts and is naturally sweetened with fresh strawberries and dates.

