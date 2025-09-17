Indian consumers are paying closer attention to what's on their plates than ever before. Health, safety and sustainability are no longer just buzzwords; they are shaping every bite. According to PwC India's Voice of the Consumer 2025 survey, 84% of Indian consumers now prioritise food safety, while many are also embracing technology to personalise their wellness journeys and make environmentally conscious choices when it comes to packaging. The survey suggests that health benefits strongly influence consumer behaviour. Around 29% of respondents cited health as one of the top reasons they would switch brands, and 21% said it was the primary motivator.





Balancing Cost, Convenience And Culture

Economic pressures remain significant. Around 63% of consumers are concerned about rising food costs, prompting them to shop smartly by buying in bulk, comparing prices across stores and seeking discounts. Convenience is equally important. Over 70% rely on supermarkets, 60% frequent local retailers, and 55% are turning to digital delivery platforms. Despite evolving preferences, tradition continues to play a major role. The survey shows that 74% of Indian consumers base their food choices on cultural heritage and longstanding culinary practices.

Tech-Savvy And Health-Conscious Customers

Technology is increasingly intertwined with food and wellness. Around 80% of respondents use at least one healthcare app or wearable device to monitor their health or personalise their diet. Many are also receptive to AI-driven dietary recommendations, opening doors for tech-enabled nutrition and wellness solutions in the Indian market.





Sustainability On The Menu

Environmental consciousness is also influencing buying decisions. Nearly half of Indian consumers prefer sustainable packaging, and 73% are willing to pay more to support practices that promote land and environmental health. Brands embracing eco-friendly solutions are likely to resonate with this increasingly conscious consumer base.

How The Survey Was Conducted

In January and February 2025, PwC surveyed 1,031 respondents from India. They included different age groups and represented working and non-working populations. They were asked about a range of topics relating to consumer food consumption and trends, including grocery shopping and food choices, the future of health, emerging technology, and climate and sustainability issues. Interviews with industry executives took place in May 2025.