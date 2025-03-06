Indian weddings are known for their grandeur. Modern Indian weddings often revolve around back-to-back functions and rituals for 3-4 days, such as mehendi, haldi, sangeet night, engagement function, wedding and reception. Along with decor and glamorous outfits, one integral part of Indian weddings is the food. Indian weddings boast a wide variety of delicious food, from beverages to starters, main course and desserts. Capturing the foodie essence of the big fat desi wedding, chef Abishek Sharma launched a new restaurant in New York with a catchy name - Madam Ji Ki Shaadi.





This upscale modern Indian restaurant is situated in Bleecker Street in New York City. Madam Ji Ki Shaadi not only serves a diverse range of Indian food but presents it all surrounded by the theme of an Indian wedding. Guests are encouraged to come wearing Indian attire, and entering the restaurant feels like coming to a desi wedding. While this concept is not new in India, it is definitely something refreshing in the New York dining scene.





The restaurant is divided into themed sections inspired by the Haldi ceremony, Sangeet dance, and wedding. A DJ-curated playlist featuring Bollywood-style music plays all night. The food menu is also inspired by different rituals and events such as 'Pehli Mulaqat' (first meeting) featuring gol gappas; 'Saat Pheron Ka Swad' (Taste of seven vows) including beetroot chaat; 'Band, Baaja, Bhojan' (Band, Music, Food) with Delhi-style makhana and 'happily Ever After' featuring gajar halwa kulfi.





Many Instagram users shared their reactions to this newly opened restaurant in New York:





"This looks like an amazing dining experience," a user wrote. Another added, "The decor is givinggg."





One said, "This looks like so much fun with the fam." An Instagram user added, "Those dishes look so tempting."





The pre-fixed wedding tasting menu costs USD 65 per person and an additional USD 35 per person for wine/cocktail pairing. What do you think of this concept? Share your views in the comments section.