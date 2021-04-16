Noodles and dessert - that's how Mouni Roy's lunch date with friend Rumana Nazim looked like. The actor spent an afternoon trying out some lip-smacking food. In a series of Instagram Stories, the 'Naagin' star shared the moments from their visit to the restaurant. Later, Mouni gave fans a close up of what the sumptuous sweet course was and oh it looked so delicious. The rectangle-shaped chocolate dessert was served with some yummilicious toppings. Apart from the food, the ambience also caught our attention. It was breezy and had silver-plated crockery, adding to the dining experience. Mouni said to her friend through the caption, "Thank you so much for such a wonderful afternoon. Almost as lovely as you are."

It's not always that Mouni treats herself with a sumptuous menu. Recently, the 35-year-old shared a snap featuring herself and her health drink. She wrote in the caption, "Eat your greens." Now, we know the secret behind Mouni's beauty.

A while back, she shared a picture of her relishing a chocolate ice cream cone. The actress even shared some boomerang videos from her dessert time.

Mouni will be next seen in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna. She was recently seen in the thriller movie 'Koi Jaane Na'. The Amin Hajee directorial also features Amyra Dastur and Kunaal Kapoor.