Whenever we recall our childhood days, they make us quite nostalgic. Travelling on the school bus, spending time studying or playing games and sneakily eating all sorts of tempting treats - we had a blissful life as children. When we were children, all we could think about was which candy to eat. Recently, we came across a report about an eatery in Tamil Nadu which is serving up nostalgia in the form of candy! A shop in the Tirunelveli district is serving up candies from the 90s era and internet users are loving it, according to a report by CNBC TV18.





Krishnan, a resident of Palayangottai in Tamil Nadu, has been running the shop as per the report. Situated near the Gopalaswamy temple, it is known as the 90s kids' candy shop. The shop has been running for two years and has visitors of all age groups thronging the store. Thus, customers who were children during the 1990s visit the shop along with those born in the 2000s as well. The idea is to create a connection with the memories of the past for future generations.





The Tamil Nadu shop's speciality is sweets, candies and toys that were popular during the nineties era. "A lot of the candies popular during the post-80s and 90s, including coconut candy, honey candy, papad and mummy daddy candy as well as numerous sports equipment are preserved for sale at this store," claimed Krishnan, owner of the shop in a video by News18 Tamil. The store also has toys like Beyblades, wooden tops, and action figurines from the popular show 'Ben10'.





What did you think of the Tamil Nadu candy shop and the 90s treats that it is offering? Tell us in the comments.