Sunny Leone is currently in London with her husband, Daniel Weber. If you have been following the actress, she loves to share her culinary explorations on social media. Recently, Sunny decided to combine her love of food and travel by going on a spices shopping spree in London. The actress shared a video of herself exploring the supermarkets of the city. She got her hands on some piri piri and avocado seasonings. The video opens with Sunny taking some ziplock bags from the Tesco aisle. Her husband, recording all her schenigans from behind the camera, says, "You must be thinking what does Sunny Leone shops for. She shops for ziplock bags in London." To which Sunny adds, "This is not the only thing. There is also herbs, piri piri, avocado seasonings for my toast." The side note on the post read, "This is what I shop."

Take A Look At Sunny Leone's Grocery Shopping Video:

Earlier, Sunny Leone took a trip to the Maldives. The actress shared a glimpse of her lavish breakfast in the pool on Instagram. On the platter, we could see two glasses of drinks, some toast and plenty of exotic fruits. The entire spread was beautifully decorated with flowers. "No filter needed for this morning," wrote Sunny Leone in the caption.







These are not the only food-related videos we have seen on Sunny Leone's Instagram handle. Before this, the actress visited Zurich in Germany, where she enjoyed a delicious plant-based hamburger. She was in the city after making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. "Post Cannes meal," she said in the clip.

See the post here:







We are excited to see what's next on Sunny Leone's food diaries.