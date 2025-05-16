In summer, many of us have different ways of beating the heat. A quick and delicious hack is to sip on something cool and refreshing. From natural delights like coconut water to concocted ones like aam panna, Indians have a wide variety of options when it comes to summer drinks. Recently, a viral post on X calling a yoghurt-based beverage "the ultimate summer drink" caught the attention of many. The X user did not name the drink, but only provided a list of ingredients. The components reminded many Indian users of chaas, and it sparked an animated discussion online.

The post was shared by US-based entrepreneur Adam Rossi. He wrote, "The ultimate summer drink: Full-fat yoghurt, carbonated water, salt, mint, minced cucumber. TRUST ME." He attached a photo of the beverage. In response to one of the comments below his original post, he also provided the quantities for each ingredient: "Four big tablespoons of yoghurt. A cup of fizzy water. A few inches of minced cucumber. Dried or fresh mint and salt to taste." In another comment, he admitted, "I know it sounds strange but so good." Moreover, he also said that the drink can be made with flat water instead of carbonated water (this swap also makes it more similar to chaas).

The X post has received 6.8 million views so far. X users had a lot to say about the recipe. Many people expressed an interest in trying it, while others suggested additional ingredients to enhance the taste. Many people also compared it to existing traditional drinks, like Indian chaas, Persian doogh and Turkish Ayran. Adam Rossi himself acknowledged the similarities and expressed a fascination with these beverages.





Chaas or buttermilk has multiple regional variations. Although its basic version often doesn't include cucumber, this ingredient is a popular addition in summer due to its cooling properties. Click here to explore different chaas recipes.