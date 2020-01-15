Nutritionists Revealed Top Healthy Vegetables That You Must Add To Your Diet

This list names top healthy vegetables for a healthy diet.

A good health comprises lots of fresh vegetables. Almost all vegetables are packed with vitamins and minerals that support good health, skin and overall well-being. With a plethora of regional, seasonal, locally-produces and fetched from far places, you may not know which ones to pick from the lot and which ones to leave out. You may try as many vegetables as you can, but consuming particular sect of vegetables regularly will make a whole lot of difference in bringing good health.





To help you out, some noted nutritionists and dietitians revealed their picks that they claim to be the healthiest of all. This list will help you decide which vegetables should be definitely added to your diet.

Romaine Lettuce is proposed as one of the healthiest vegetables by celebrity nutritionist Kimberly Snyder. She says, "It is terrifically rich in nutrients and shouldn't be confused with Iceberg Lettuce, which is virtually devoid of any nutrient."





Nutritionist and Health Coach at Parsley Health, Samantha Franceschini vouches for bell pepper. She says, "We typically think of citrus fruits when we think of vitamin C, but bell peppers take the leap in this area with 153 milligrams of vitamin C per serving. That's over 200 percent of the daily value."

It's spinach for Annessa Chumbley, registered dietitian, who adds that spinach is low in calories and may boost metabolism effectively.







Sweet potatoes also find a spot in the list. They contain vitamins A and C, carotenoids and beta carotenoids - all of which help in fighting harmful free-radicals. Beets are rich in antioxidants, may curb inflammation and help flush out toxins; and that's why, are one of the healthiest vegetables around.

Lesser known vegetable - Dulse, also known as 'the bacon of the sea', is rich in calcium and potassium and may help lower blood pressure level, boost eyesight and improve the functioning of thyroid gland.





Pick your cues from this list and stock these healthy veggies in your pantry.









