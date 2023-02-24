Let's admit, things from the past can be quite intriguing. While some of these things can evoke feelings of nostalgia and attachment, others may have historical significance and represent important milestones or events in human history. These artefacts can give us a sense of connection to the past and help us understand how people lived and thought in earlier times. Recently, writer Ira Mukhoty shared an old photo of a kebab recipe from the first governor general of Bengal, Warren Hastings' private diary.





Ira took to Twitter to share a photo of the kebab recipe. In the photo, we can see a handwritten note that lists the ingredients for the kebab such as minced meat or keema, garlic, chilli, egg yolks, cream and many more. Hastings also noted the process of making the dish. "Mix well in 5 or 6 glasses of water, boil in a saucepan till dry. Grind it well on a stone...form it into cakes and fry them in butter, taking care if they do not stick to the pan," read the note. "Warren Hastings' kebab recipe. Even as charges for corruption were about to be framed against him, Hastings was enjoying Nawab Asaf's company at Lucknow in July 1784, learning how to make kebabs. British library, Hastings' private diary," read the caption of the tweet.

Since being shared, the tweet has received 77.5K views and 796 likes so far. Internet users were quite intrigued by this old note of the kebab recipe. One person wrote, "Exquisite document. Does it say "kebaub khetaai"?

Another person commented, "The beauty of #India, conqueror, investigated food first."

"Some of the tastiest kebabs in the world are still to be found in Lucknow," added another.

A fourth comment read, "Yum. Thank you for sharing. What are nos. 5 and 7? Not "parched boot" and "dhip" surely? Would love to try this!" "Khaana pehle (food first)," added another.







