On Halloween, the heaviest pumpkin ever grown has adopted a spooky new appearance. Three record-breaking carvers flew into the US city of Salem to turn the pumpkin into the heaviest jack-o'-lantern of all time.

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Earlier this month, the pumpkin weighed 3,156 lb (1,431.5 kg) at the Southern New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. It was grown by legendary “Big Veg” gardener Ron Wallace of the United States, as per the Guinness World Records.

Later, it was obtained by Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves (USA), and the colossal champion was brought to Salem this week to take the stage at the town's 400th anniversary celebrations. The community is famous for the Haunted Happenings Halloween festival.

The giant jack-o'-lantern featured flying bats, a knobbly-nosed witch, and a giant spooked skeleton. It was adorned with crinkle-cut fries and a bubbling cauldron of Cane's sauce in a nod to Raising Cane's.

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The frightful decorations were created by Todd and his daughter Sophia, as well as professional carvers Eric Jones, Monique Hawk, and William Wilson. With additional insight provided by current Jack O' Lantern GWR titleholder Travis Gienger, the group made use of every part of the pumpkin and turned scraps into 3D attachments that flew around the edge of the gourd.

As per the Guinness World Records, it took 32 hours of carving to complete the pumpkin. Although Ron and Travis already have an extensive “Big Veg” history with Guinness World Records, this was the first title taken by Todd Graves, who is a “huge Halloween lover".

“This was absolutely one of the more impressive GWR titles I've seen broken,” said Guinness World Record adjudicator Michael Empric. “I'm excited that everyone visiting Salem will have the chance to see the incredible jack-o'-lantern over the next several days,” he added.

He confirmed that the jack-o'-lantern maintained the original weight of 3,156 lb (1,431.5 kg).

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