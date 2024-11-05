Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour is all things bliss. After a spectacular performance in Jaipur, the Punjabi icon is off to Abu Dhabi now. On Monday (November 4), Diljit shared an in-flight moment with his fans on Instagram Stories. The video featured the Chandigarh Mein singer approaching one of his team members who was sleeping. In his hand was a bowl of gulab jamuns. After getting close, Diljit scooped one gulab jamun with a spoon and fed him. Surprise…surprise. “Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye”, read Diljit's side note, presumably underlining the joy of having sweets after a successful concert in Jaipur. The theme music of the cartoon show Oggy and the Cockroaches in the background served as a hilarious spin.

Also Read:"King For A Reason": Shah Rukh Khan Sends Food Boxes To Mumbai Police On His Birthday

See screenshots of Diljit Dosanjh's story below:

In a separate Instagram Story, Diljit Dosanjh shared a glimpse of the inflight menu. A salad bowl filled with green vegetables, baby corn, bell peppers and onion chunks. Diljit and his team also feasted on rice, a paneer dish, and rajma. Are you drooling? Cause we definitely are.

Previously, Diljit Dosanjh celebrated Diwali with his friends. Bursting firecrackers was on the list and so was cooking — one of his favourite hobbies. What did he prepare? Kadhai Paneer. We think it won't be wrong to say that Diljit's culinary talents are class apart. Bonus: His commentary. Read the full story here.

On his pitstop in Paris for the Dil-Luminati tour, Diljit Dosanjh kept his spirits and energy high with a delectable fruit spread including fresh bananas, watermelon slices, apples and berries. He might be super busy with his shows, but the singer makes sure never to compromise on eating right. Sharing a picture of the delectable fruit meal, Diljit wrote, “PARIS, sound check.”

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Post For Saba Azad Is All About Food And Travel

We await more culinary adventures from Diljit Dosanjh.