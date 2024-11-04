There is a reason why Shah Rukh Khan is known as the 'Badshah' of Bollywood. His charm, charisma and humility never fail to enthral his sea of fans. Well, the scene was no different on his birthday. The superstar turned 59 on November 2. Of course, fans gathered outside Mannat to wish their ‘King'. Now, as per a video doing the rounds on the internet, SRK's team distributed food boxes to the police personnel stationed outside Mannat to manage the crowd. The clip shows the men in uniform holding food boxes. It appears that it was Shah Rukh Khan's indirect way of expressing gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their hard work. “King SRK's team sent food containers to Mumbai Police. King for a reason,” read the side note. The clip has recorded more than 4,000 views on X (formerly Twitter).

Shah Rukh Khan had an intimate birthday bash with close friends and family. His wife, producer Gauri Khan offered fans a glimpse into the celebration by dropping a family picture on Instagram. The first snap features SRK cutting a delicious chocolate cake topped with red berries and two candles. Oh, a special message was also written on the decadent dessert with white icing. Did you notice the 3D heart decor? We bet it was made with pure chocolate. Be honest, your sweet tooth has been triggered, right?

It was King Khan's birthday, and of course, the celebrations were bound to be king-size. On the special day, Kolkata Knight Riders (the IPL franchise co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan) uploaded a lovely video on Instagram. SRK was seen cutting a grand three-tier cake doused with dark purple and gold hues. ICYDK: The shades are the official colour of KKR team jerseys. Hold up, the best decor part is yet to come. His initials “SRK” were written and a stunning golden crown was placed on the top. Read more about it here: