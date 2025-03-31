South Indian breakfast options offer a treasure trove of variety. Fluffy idlis, crispy dosas, crunchy vadas, soft appams — the flavourful list continues. But have you ever tried podi idli? If you are a spice-lover, then the dish must be on your bucket list. Podi idlis are generally much smaller in size than regular idlis. They are coated with a special spice-infused lentil condiment known as podi masala. Recently, a content creator shared a video on Instagram showcasing the preparation of the Lave Podi Idli at a cafe in Chennai.

The video opens to the cook pouring a sufficient quantity of podi masala into a bowl. Next, he adds a generous amount of ghee to it. After that, the cook mixes the two ingredients thoroughly with a spoon. Soon, the concoction results in a thick gravy. The cook then dunks a soft idli into the podi-ghee mixture. Voila! Lava Podi Idli is ready. The dish is then served with sambar dal, and the content creator drizzles it on top of the idlis.

The side note read, “Trending Lava Podi Idli. Idlis dunked in the goodness of Podi and ghee, for the first time in Chennai.”

Reactions were quick to pour in:

“So much powder is gonna give heartburn,” warned a user.

“Pouring sambhar over the idli was the one thing you could have avoided,” suggested another.

“Acidity laughing in the corner,” wrote a person sarcastically.

“A real podi lover knows this is an unnecessary amount,” commented an individual.

A health-conscious foodie pointed out, “Please stop this abomination. Everything is ghee and oil these days.”

“This dish is simply overhyped,” noted a user.

A critic said, “Just stop ruining the dishes. Idli and podi is a very simple dish. Don't ruin it.”

So far, the video has amassed over 1.4 million views. Would you give this dish a try? Share your views in the comments below.