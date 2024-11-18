Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, often takes us on a culinary ride through his Instagram entries. His foodie posts come laced with humour, making them all the more enjoyable. Recently, he dropped a video that came with a fun revelation. Orry's camaraderie with Boney Kapoor and his family — Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor is as clear as crystal. From hanging out together to partying with them, Orry is always by the side of the Kapoor clan. Now, his latest post unveils how the self-proclaimed ‘liver' gets the opportunity to get an invite to birthday parties hosted by the Kapoors.

The video captures Boney Kapoor scrolling through a cellphone checking out Orry's Instagram Stories, featuring his children. Orry's captions, like always steal the show. The first click showcases Orry and Khushi in the same frame. “Sis-STARS” read the pun-intended text layout. The second Story captures Orry with Arjun Kapoor. The apt note was “Brothers 4 life”. Janhvi and Anshula Kapoor come in the final two snaps with equally family-themed captions.

Soon, the clip shifts to Boney Kapoor making an annoyed face, followed by Orry in the kitchen. What was he doing? Well, he had a rolling pin in his hands with which he rolled out the dough placed on the kitchen counter. Of course, Orry was making rotis for the Kapoor family. Flour was kept in a separate container while two other dishes were being prepared nearby. After making a triangular-shaped roti, Orry put it inside a tawa for cooking. He took another kneaded dough and started rolling it out like the previous one. “How I get into Boney Kapoor birthdays,” read his side note.

Who would believe that it was just last September that Orry tried pani poori for the first time? The video dropped by him on Instagram showcases a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration where Orry indulged in the flavourful experience of having pani puri. Like an amateur, he sips the water from the puri instead of putting the whole water-filled ball in his mouth. “My first time eating pony puri” read the text in the clip. Full story here.

Orry's gastronomical outings will definitely keep you hooked.