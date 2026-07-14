Matt Damon and Tom Holland took part in The New York Times Cooking's "The Pizza Interview" to promote their upcoming film, The Odyssey. During the interview, the pair tried their hand at making their own pizzas. While cooking, Holland realised that Damon would not be eating any of them, as he had completely cut gluten from his diet. The dietary change, the actor says, has paid off significantly, even if it means staying away from bread, pizza and other gluten-rich favourites.

Matt Damon Says Giving Up Gluten "Changed My Life"

During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Damon opened up about the dramatic lifestyle changes he made while preparing for The Odyssey.





The actor described the process of getting into peak physical condition in his 50s and said eliminating gluten from his diet turned out to be a life-changing decision. "It's just a complete, complete lifestyle change," Damon said while discussing his fitness journey. He added that cutting out gluten "changed my life".

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The actor went on to explain that avoiding gluten over the past few years has significantly improved how he feels on a daily basis. When Poehler asked whether he still craved gluten-containing foods, Damon admitted that he no longer does because he now understands how negatively they affected him. "No, because of what it does to me ... I didn't know," he said.





While he misses some of his favourite foods, he believes the benefits have been worth the sacrifice. "I'm a big fan of bread and beer, and pasta and pizza and all that stuff, but ... how I feel is just so much better," Damon shared.

The Strict Diet Behind His Transformation For The Odyssey

Earlier this year, Damon also spoke about the demanding fitness regimen he followed to portray the legendary Greek hero Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey.





Appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that he slimmed down to 167 pounds (about 76 kg) - his lightest weight in decades, reported Fox News.





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"Yeah, I was in really good shape," Damon said. "I lost a lot of weight."





According to Damon, Nolan had a very specific vision for the character and wanted him to look "lean but strong". To achieve that goal, the actor combined intensive training with a highly disciplined diet. "I haven't been that light since high school," Damon said, adding that cutting out gluten played a major role in helping him reach the desired physique.