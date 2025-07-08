Parineeti Chopra harbours a special love for home-cooked meals. After all, who doesn't like ghar ka khana packed with comfort and warmth? While restaurant food might tempt the taste buds with its spice and flair, there's something unbeatable about coming home to your dal-chawal or aloo paratha. On Monday, Parineeti indulged in one such homemade delicacy — dal paratha. She shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram Stories featuring a plate of roasted, golden-brown parathas, a spoonful of yoghurt and a chilli pickle. “Who else loves dal paratha?” read her caption.





Also Read: "Thoda Khana Toh Banta Hai": Here's What Rakul Preet Singh Indulged In On World Chocolate Day





In the following image, Parineeti Chopra shared the dal paratha recipe with her fans. “Ok, too many requests for the recipe LOL. Leftover dal from yesterday, mix with aata, no water, make dough, make paratha,” she revealed.

Also Read: Mother-Daughter Bond Over Shared Love For Food In Viral Video, Internet Relates





Parineeti Chopra is unabashed in professing her love for authentic Indian dishes. On another page of her culinary diaries, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress treated her taste buds to the classic dal chawal. She dropped a picture of the yummy-looking meal on her Instagram Stories that hit home. In the snap, we spotted a plate of freshly cooked rice topped with dal. Parineeti paired the lunch staple with aloo jeera sabzi. Sliced onions sealed her desi feast. She captioned the post, “And sometimes, dal chawal jeera aloo is the cure.” Don't know about you, but with agree wholeheartedly. Click here to read the full story.





Last year, Parineeti Chopra uploaded her December photo dump and her epicurean tales undoubtedly stole the show. One snap featured a table full of home-cooked goodness comprising rice, dal tadka garnished with spinach and crispy bhindi fry. Green chillies and diced onions were also a part of the menu. A part of her note read, “December you really Decembered… Spicy home food on days off and around 20 flights! And I would do it all over again.” Click here to know more.





We are in love with Parineeti Chopra's food diaries, and are waiting to see what's next she has in store.