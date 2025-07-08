World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7. On this day, chocolate was introduced to Europe in the 16th century, perhaps around the 1550s. And, what better way to celebrate the occasion than by enjoying this rich, sweet delight with your loved ones? Don't know about you, but Rakul Preet Singh agrees. The actress shared a video of herself relishing marshmallows with melted chocolate on Instagram. The clip featured Rakul with a marshmallow on a stick in her hand. Then, she dipped it into a chocolate fountain and took a bite. We could also spot a bowl of peaches and various kinds of desserts on the table.

Also Read: Watch: Vlogger Tries Indian Sweets For The First Time, His Reaction Says It All

In the caption, she wrote, "Aaj chocolate day hai. Thoda khana toh banta hai [It is okay to eat a little]."

Watch the full video below:

Back in May, Rakul Preet Singh celebrated International No Diet Day with the cheesiest slice of pizza. In a video shared on Instagram, the actress was seen taking a big bite of a pizza slice and the cheesy string just wouldn't end. The side note read, “This is your reminder: You're allowed to eat sometimes without guilt. Happy International No Diet Day."

Watch the full post below:

Also Read: Mother-Daughter Bond Over Shared Love For Food In Viral Video, Internet Relates

Before this, on World Health Day, April 7, Rakul Preet Singh marked the occasion with a special Instagram post. The actress shared a bunch of pictures and the first one showed her sitting in front of a table full of yummy, healthy food. On the menu: fish fillet with roasted veggies, another fish dish in soy sauce, a fresh salad, creamy curry, burrata cheese with greens, rice, and tandoori chapatis. One photo even showed her happily enjoying a big plate of fried rice packed with veggies. Read the whole story here.