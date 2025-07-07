The internet is full of surprises and sometimes the most unexpected gems can bring us all together. A recent example of this is a heartwarming video that's taken social media by storm. A funny yet precious conversation between a mother and daughter about food has gone viral, melting hearts and bringing smiles to faces everywhere.

Shared on Instagram, the clip features a mother and daughter duo enjoying chole bhature while sitting inside their car. At the same time, they are having discussions about the food eaten for breakfast and planning what to make for dinner.

After deciding to have chicken, garlic naan and rumali roti at night, they talk about desserts. The duo decide to indulge in jalebis at a sweet shop and take phirni to go. The conversation also brought back memories of their recent treats, including falooda and gud paara, showcasing their sweet tooth and lovely bonding moments over food.

The side note read, "Normal conversations in Amritsar be like." Take a look:

The video went viral on Instagram with several people sharing their thoughts in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Most heartwarming video on the internet today." Another added, "Not only in Amritsar... In every Punjabi Family."

A viewer recalled, "We went to Kesar da dhaba in Amritsar.. and this exactly happened. Needed a crane pickup post lunch!"

"After seeing this I am starving," read a comment. Someone else said, "I love this video so muchhhh, I miss home now."

"Just basic desi household, starting our morning with chhole kulche, dophere saag te raati ka hunne socha ni tussi koi salha dedo," remarked a user.

What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments section.