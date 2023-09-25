Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023 (Sunday) and glimpses of the event are all over the internet. Parineeti Chopra also shared some pictures on her Instagram handle and they look every bit dreamy. The grand Udaipur wedding saw many celebrities, including tennis star Sania Mirza, designer Manish Malhotra, cricketer Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra and more in attendance. Cousine Priyanka Chopra, however, could not attend the wedding. Everything - from the luxurious wedding venue to the attendees has grabbed attention. But we had been looking for the food served at the wedding.

According to a Financial Express report, the guests at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were welcomed with lunch comprising Indian, Italian and Asian dishes during the mehendi ceremony. The wedding day menu was dominated by traditional Rajasthani food along with Punjabi delicacies. The report also stated that Parineeti Chopra's brothers Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra are food entrepreneurs, and they were the ones who curated the menu for the wedding functions. We also found out that the Bollywood sangeet night menu had classic street foods and desserts like rabri, jalebi, Maggi and panipuri. All these food deets remind us it was food that brought the bride and the groom together. "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew," Parineeti Chopra wrote in the caption of the Instagram post with the wedding pictures.

The food menu of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding seemed to be as extravagant as the wedding itself. Besides the sangeet night and the mehendi function, the pre-wedding festivities also included a haldi ceremony in Udaipur. But the celebrations actually began in Delhi with an ardas ceremony and sufi night. The highlight of the wedding was the barat procession through a boat ride to the wedding venue -The Leela Palace.