While travelling in the Indian Railways, a passenger allegedly found an insect in what appears to be egg biryani. A video from the recent incident has since gone viral on X, in which the frustrated passenger questions the caterer about the compromised food quality. In the clip, the passenger says, "Are you serving food or what? You have made a joke of the Indian Railways. Should I eat this? Is this what you are serving to the entire AC coach? What if someone ate this? Have you been serving such food every day?"





The catering staff responds, "Koi baat nahi. Ye humare yahan nahi banta, ye bahar se aata hai. Doosra mil jayega, kyun pareshaan hote ho." [It's okay. It's not made here; it comes from outside. You will get another one. Why are you getting so stressed?]





The post was shared on X by @ChapraZila, with the caption: "IRCTC's major negligence! A journalist travelling on a train was served food infested with insects. How long will this tampering with passengers' health continue?"

Responding to the video, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd) said, "Punitive action has been taken against the service provider, and the kitchen unit has been sealed for comprehensive cleaning and pest control. A detailed inquiry into the matter is also being conducted for further corrective action."

See the post below:







Earlier this month, a Mumbai resident travelling on the Vande Bharat train from Ahmedabad was shocked to find an insect in the meal served onboard. Taking to X, the passenger said there were at least two such cases in his coach, prompting everyone to stop eating. Pictures and videos shared online showed what appeared to be a dal-chawal meal box with a cockroach-like insect inside.





Responding to the incident, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that "a hefty penalty of Rs 10 lakh, along with a termination notice of the contract, is being issued to the service provider," adding that "the kitchen has been sealed for deep cleaning and pest control."