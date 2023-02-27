Coming across exotic fruits often triggers our curiosity about their origin and taste. From durian and rambutan to passion fruit and mangoes, there is a variety of fruits available in different regions of this planet. Most of us are only familiar with the fruits we have been eating all these years. Naturally, we don't know everything about what nature produces. Recently, a photo of an odd-looking fruit surfaced on the Internet leaving many puzzled.





In the picture, shared on Twitter, a bunch of a fruit, which resembles tamarind, are seen on a tree. The green-coloured fruit with a shade of pink has an unusual twisted shape and is rarely seen in markets or grocery stores. “Few people will be able to tell about this fruit,” the caption read.

The post soon gained traction and prompted many users to guess the fruit.





Some users identified the fruit as “jungle jalebi”.

Some said that it was “mithi imli (sweet tamarind)”.

One person suggested it was “exotic tamarind”.

“It's known as Gorasaamali in the Gujarati language,” a comment read.

For some users, the photo evoked nostalgia.





“We called it jalebi fruit. The best part was it smelled immensely delicious while passing by the trees,” a person commented.

One user said that the fruit is called “katra” in Gujarati.

So, could you identify the fruit?