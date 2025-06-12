When it comes to food cravings, even celebrities aren't immune to the charm of a good, hearty Indian meal. Pooja Hegde recently treated her Instagram followers to a peek into one such indulgent foodie moment. She shared a mouth-watering photo of a North Indian meal that could tempt anyone to drop everything and head to their nearest dhaba. The image featured a steel plate loaded with indulgent favourites that speak to the heart as much as the stomach. On it lay two Amritsari kulchas, their golden and crispy edges giving way to the soft, pillowy centres. A generous dollop of melting butter sat on top, slowly cascading into the warm bread. There was a sprinkle of fresh coriander on top.





On the side, three small katoris brought the plate to life. One was filled with the ever-classic chole, a chickpea curry simmered in a rich gravy. It was deep in colour and undoubtedly full of flavour. Its thick texture was just what those kulchas were made for. Next was a bowl of what looked like curd or lightly seasoned raita, providing a cooling contrast to the rich chole. The third bowl seemed to house a tangy onion and tamarind chutney, where finely diced onions swam in a dark, sweet-sour sauce — perfect for adding a crunch and zingy hit to each bite. Oh, you thought that was it? Well, how can a Punjabi cuisine end without a glass of smooth and fresh lassi? Pooja Hegde followed the ritual and sipped on the delicious drink served in a matka, aka an earthen pot. Creamy malai was kept on a separate plate — A perfect summer refreshment to say the least.

Watch the screenshots of Pooja Hegde's Instagram story below:

This isn't the first time Pooja Hegde has shared her love for soul-satisfying food. Just a few days ago, she posted a picture of another iconic Indian favourite — a cup of tea paired with Parle-G biscuits. Simple, nostalgic and comforting, the Parle-G dunked into a steaming cup of chai is a ritual that resonates with most Indians. Whether it's during a busy office break or a quiet Sunday morning, the biscuit-tea combo hits all the right emotional notes. For Pooja, currently in the UK shooting for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Varun Dhawan, it was a much-needed reminder of home. Read on to know more.





The love for home-style meals seems to follow Pooja Hegde on set as well. Back in May 2025, while filming for the same movie, Pooja was seen enjoying a wholesome lunch in a tent along with Varun Dhawan and others. The spread, captured in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Varun himself, featured a delicious line-up — misti chicken, dal tadka, mixed vegetables, grilled salmon and a refreshing red salad. Pooja, along with the rest of the crew, looked more than happy digging into their meal. Click here for more.