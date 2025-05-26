Varun Dhawan is currently in Scotland for the shoot of his upcoming film Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai. The actor often shares glimpses of his foodie adventures on social media. Recently, Varun posted a video of his lunch scenes from the set on his Instagram handle. In the clip, the actor reveals that they are currently facing a storm-like situation in Scotland, so the crew has taken a break to have their lunch.

Then, Varun Dhawan introduces his followers to Inder "paaji", who cooked up a storm for the people present on set. Inder reveals that the lunch menu included misti chicken, mixed vegetables, dal tadka, grilled salmon and red salad. The camera pans to Pooja Hegde and others sitting in a tent and enjoying their meal. Watch the full video here:

Varun Dhawan's Instagram is full of foodie moments. Back in April, the actor proved his love for ice cream, and he did it in the coolest way possible. Varun enjoyed ice cream for lunch and posted two snapshots to show it off. In the pictures, he is seen savouring vanilla ice cream. His caption read: "Who has ice cream for lunch? ME."







Before this, Varun Dhawan took a beach vacation with his wife, Natasha Dalal, and their little daughter, Lara. The actor shared a sunny moment from the trip on his Instagram Stories. Before diving into the ocean, Varun fuelled up with a gorgeous fruit platter that included melon slices, triangle-cut watermelon, papaya chunks and a sprinkle of blueberries on top. Read the full story here.





Varun Dhawan's foodie adventures are always tempting and wholesome.