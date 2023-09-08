Home-cooked meals is an emotion in itself. After all, simple dal chawal is a comfort food for many. It turns out Pooja Hegde is no different. As the country was indulged in celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, the actress gave her Instagram family a glance of her Janmashtami celebrations. Want to know how it was? Comforting, delicious and flavourful. Pooja shared two pictures on her Instagram Stories. Beginning with sharing a glimpse of her full-fledged home cooked meal, next Pooja shared a snippet of herself relishing the meal. Dressed in her ethnic best, Pooja is stting on the floor with the delicious food spread kept in front of her on a banana leaf. She was served sambhar on top of plain rice, kept next to bhindi ki sabzi (okra), saag aloo (spinach and potato), beans poriyal, finely chopped salad and chilli pickle. While the first picture was shared with the text, “Janmashtami celebrations”, she wrote on the second, “Festivities and food go hand in hand.”





Take a look at the pictures here:

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Can't Resist Gujarati Food - Reveals Favourite Dish On Instagram

Pooja Hegde's latest Instagram entry made you feel like preparing the dishes over the weekend? In that case, you are in for a treat. We have pulled together the easiest recipes that will help you in preparing the dishes.

1. Kerala-Style Sambaram

Getting the perfect sambar can sound a bit intimidating because let's agree it is honestly a blast of flavours in the mouth. And a slightest change in the step can alter the flavours and aroma. But guess what, you don't have to worry about that anymore. Your perfect recipe is here.

2. Jackfruit and Spinach Sambar

This recipe is just the best way to make your kids eat the greens. The best part is, it is prepared in only 40 minutes. What are you waiting for? Hurry up, your recipe is here.

3. Kadhai Bhindi

Simple yellow dal with plain white rice for the lunch menu sounds amazing. But when paired with delectable bhindi ki sabzi the meal tastes out of this world. You only need to spare 20 minutes to prepare the dish. Click here for the recipe.

4. Saag Aloo (Palak Aloo)

This is one of the simplest and lightest dishes to prepare in a meal. Honestly, you can name it an everyday dish. In less than an hour, you can serve this dish to your family. Take a look at the recipe here.

5. Beans Poriyal

This dish is a lone wolf. The flavours of beans poriyal are self-sufficient and you don't need to pair it with anything else to enjoy it. You can simply eat it like a salad on the side. Check out the recipe here.