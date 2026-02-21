For years, the "airport tax" on a simple cup of tea or a quick snack has been a standard grievance for travellers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). That changed today as the first Udaan Yatri Café officially opened its doors, bringing "street prices" to one of the world's busiest aviation hubs. The facility was e-inaugurated by the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, marking Mumbai's entry into a national initiative aimed at making airport amenities inclusive rather than exclusive.





The End of the ₹200 Chai?

While CSMIA is famous for its high-end global dining and luxury lounges, the Udaan Yatri Café operates on a completely different philosophy. Tucked into the Terminal 2 (T2) check-in area, between Gates 1 and 2 at Departures, the café offers a menu that feels more like a local neighbourhood stall than an international terminal:

Tea & Bottled Water: ₹10

Coffee, Snacks, & Desserts: ₹20

The move addresses a long-standing gap in airport services, where even basic hydration and simple snacks often come at a 500% markup compared to the world outside the airport gates.

Quality Meets Affordability

The "Udaan" branding—a nod to the government's mission to make the common citizen fly—positions this café as a strategic addition to the airport's F&B portfolio. It isn't just about low prices; the initiative emphasizes quality and hygiene, ensuring that travellers on a budget don't have to compromise on standards.





By placing the outlet in the high-traffic Departures area, the airport is catering to the thousands of passengers who arrive early for flights and have previously had limited affordable options while waiting to check in.





A New Chapter for Mumbai Flyers

As of today, February 20, the café is fully operational. While the glitzy international brands will continue to serve those looking for a premium experience, the Udaan Yatri Café ensures that for the price of a single luxury latte, a whole family can now enjoy a round of tea and snacks before they take to the skies.